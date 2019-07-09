India vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Can Virat Kohli’s men beat Kiwis in the semifinal?

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE Score: India will take on New Zealand in the first semi final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester today. Virat Kohli and his team will be raring to go against Kiwis after a big victory in their final league match against Sri Lanka. However, with the weather department predicting rains during the match, fans across the world would be keeping their fingers crossed for a full day’s play at the historic ground.
The Men in Blue ended on top of the points table after South Africa outplayed Australia in a thrilling contest which was the last league game for both teams.
New Zealand had defeated India in their World Cup semi-final clash by 4 wickets at Old Trafford in 1975. Today’s match will be a high pressure game and the atmosphere at Manchester will be electrifying throughout the match.
Both teams have played good cricket this tournament and are worthy of a spot in the semifinal. The league match between New Zealand and India was washed out due to rain.
For the Kiwis, Kane Williamson has been in top form and has managed to stand up for his team in pressure games. They are a well balanced side who have the ability to do well against any opponent at this stage of the tournament.
As far as the bowling department is concerned, both teams have good bowlers with the ability to turn the match on its head with their performances.
India World Cup squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Colin De Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Coiln Munro, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham, Martin Guptill, Marcus Nicholls, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi.
Dhoni's experience will play a huge role in today's game against New Zealand. He has the ability to remain in crucial situations and has the experience of leading India in two ODI world cups. Virat Kohli and the other team players have always stressed on the fact that Dhoni's contribution is massive on the field and New Zealand will know that too.
It is being predicted that Mohammad Shami will return to the side for the semi-final as the conditions look very good for bowlers. Dinesh Karthik can also be retained in the side as he will give depth to the Indian batting lineup which will be very crucial if India decides to chase in this match.
Indian fans from across the globe will be tuning in to watch the all-important semi-final between India and New Zealand. Here is the view of the ground.
The toss has played a key role throughout the tournament and it could again be a key factor for both teams in a big match like the semi-final. The interesting thing about today's match will be what the skipper who wins the toss decides to do as weather forecast has predicted intermittent rains throughout the match.
After winning two games at Manchester the Indian team has arrived for their semi-final clash against New Zealand. With weather once again going to be a key factor it will be interesting to see what team combination India goes with today.
Indian captain MS Dhoni is set to play his 350th One Day International against New Zealand. There have been speculations about his retirement plans but Dhoni has not said much about the same. It will be interesting to see at what position Dhoni bats against New Zealand.
Fans chat Bharat Mata Ki Jai as Indian players leave hotel for the ground.
WATCH:
During the semi-final match between India and New Zealand, the airspace will remain shut over the Manchester stadium. The action was taken after a private plane was seen flying an anti-India banner.
India has dominated this tournament by winning 7 matches and lost only one game against the hosts. It will be interesting to see how the Men in Blue tackle the Kiwis who have a very good record against India in World Cup matches.
.The weather in Manchester can play spoilsport as the weather forecast has predicted intermittent rain on Tuesday. The league stage match between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain and this is the first time that both teams will come face to face in World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are two of the very best in the business and both captains have led their teams from the front in the tournament.
Virat Kohli had led India to a spectacular win in the Under-19 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand captained by Kane Williamson. READ MORE HERE
India last played New Zealand during a World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford was way back in 1975. The Kiwis had then defeated India by 4 wickets. India, however, has a reasonably good record at Old Trafford as far as the World Cup is concerned. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and West Indies comfortably in this year's edition of the mega event at the ground.
The Men in Blue and Black Caps prepare for the summit clash, all eyes would be on the weather god. The met department has predicted showers during the match at Old Trafford. The league match between both the sides was washed out dur to rains.
The stage is set for the big World Cup semi-final between favourites India and dark horse New Zealand. With Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson wanting to their respective sides in to the World Cup final, today's match is expected to be a cracker of a contest.