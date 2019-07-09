India vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Can Virat Kohli’s men beat Kiwis in the semifinal?

The battle will be between India’s famed batting line-up against New Zealand’s seam attack.

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE Score: India will take on New Zealand in the first semi final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester today. Virat Kohli and his team will be raring to go against Kiwis after a big victory in their final league match against Sri Lanka. However, with the weather department predicting rains during the match, fans across the world would be keeping their fingers crossed for a full day’s play at the historic ground.

The Men in Blue ended on top of the points table after South Africa outplayed Australia in a thrilling contest which was the last league game for both teams.

New Zealand had defeated India in their World Cup semi-final clash by 4 wickets at Old Trafford in 1975. Today’s match will be a high pressure game and the atmosphere at Manchester will be electrifying throughout the match.

Both teams have played good cricket this tournament and are worthy of a spot in the semifinal. The league match between New Zealand and India was washed out due to rain.

For the Kiwis, Kane Williamson has been in top form and has managed to stand up for his team in pressure games. They are a well balanced side who have the ability to do well against any opponent at this stage of the tournament.

As far as the bowling department is concerned, both teams have good bowlers with the ability to turn the match on its head with their performances.

India World Cup squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Colin De Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Coiln Munro, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham, Martin Guptill, Marcus Nicholls, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi.