India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live score: Virat Kohli-led Indian side look to start tour on a high

Ind vs NZ LIVE score: Virat Kohli looks to begin series on a high

India vs New Zealand live score: The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli is riding high on confidence after a convincing series win, both in Tests and ODI, against Australia and will look to maintain their winning streak when they take on hosts New Zealand in the first game of the five-match ODI series in Napier on Wednesday. The Men in Blue have won only 10 out of 35 ODIs against the Kiwis in their home turf. This includes a 0-4 thrashing in 2014.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are once again expected to give a fine start looking at their recent form. Star cricketer Virat Kohli and an in-form Mahendra Singh Dhoni have once again become the main strength of the batting line-up. Kohli who is better known as run-machine had scored a century in his previous outing at this venue in 2014. When it comes to Dhoni, he ended the just-concluded ODI series against Australia with a string of half-centuries. He was named player-of-the-series after scoring 193 runs from 3 one-day internationals. Dhoni scored 51, 55 (not out) and 87 (not out) in Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne, respectively to help his side to seal their first ever bilateral ODI series on the Australian soil.

In the bowling department, pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami will once again lead the attack. They were the most consistent performers during the ODI series against Australia. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal emerged with career-best figures of 6/42 against Australia in the third ODI. He is likely to be picked in the playing eleven when India will take on NZ. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also be in the eyes and team will be looking to utilise him. He will play the crucial role of an all-rounder if he gets a chance in place of newcomer Vijay Shankar.