Ind vs NZ 4th T20: India extend series lead to 4-0 through 2nd Super Over win in Wellington

By: |
Updated: January 31, 2020 4:46:38 PM

This was the second consecutive match of the series which went to a Super Over.

ind vs nz, india vs new zealand t20, super overCaptain Virat Kohli hit a four in Tim Southee’s over to seal victory for the team. (Photo/Twitter/BCCI)

Ind vs NZ Wellington T20 Score: India registered a thrilling Super Over win over New Zealand winning the fourth T20 match of the series in Wellington on Friday. Chasing a modest 166 to win, Kiwis ended up at 165 which meant the winner would be decided through Super Over. New Zealand then set a target of 13 runs for the Men in Blue. KL Rahul hit a six and four off Tim Southee to bring the target to four of three deliveries. Skipper Virat Kohli then hit a four to seal the match and take 4-0 lead in the five match series. This was the second consecutive match of the series which went to a Super Over.

Detailed match report to follow.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Ind vs NZ 4th T20 India extend series lead to 4-0 through 2nd Super Over win in Wellington
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Australian Open 2020: Djokovic downs Federer in straight sets to reach final
2India vs New Zealand 4th T20: Series sealed, Virat Kohli may look for experimentation
3Virender Sehwag ruffles Pakistan’s feathers again! After Shoaib Akhtar another pacer takes offence to his jibes