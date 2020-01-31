Ind vs NZ 4th T20: India extend series lead to 4-0 through 2nd Super Over win in Wellington

Captain Virat Kohli hit a four in Tim Southee’s over to seal victory for the team. (Photo/Twitter/BCCI)

Ind vs NZ Wellington T20 Score: India registered a thrilling Super Over win over New Zealand winning the fourth T20 match of the series in Wellington on Friday. Chasing a modest 166 to win, Kiwis ended up at 165 which meant the winner would be decided through Super Over. New Zealand then set a target of 13 runs for the Men in Blue. KL Rahul hit a six and four off Tim Southee to bring the target to four of three deliveries. Skipper Virat Kohli then hit a four to seal the match and take 4-0 lead in the five match series. This was the second consecutive match of the series which went to a Super Over.

Detailed match report to follow.