India vs New Zealand: Full squad, schedule and time table

The ‘Men in Blue’ sealed the Test and ODI series by 2-1 (BCCI)

India vs New Zealand: After successfully winning over the Aussies in historic ODI and Test series win, an elated Team India is looking forward to starting another stiff challenge in the second leg of their tour as they take on New Zealand.

The Virat Kohli-led side will take on the Kiwis in 5 one-day international and 3 T20 international matches in a 19-day tour with 8 matches lined up.

Here is the full schedule of the tour:

1st ODI – January 23, Wednesday, New Zealand vs India, McLean Park, Napier, 7:30 am IST

2nd ODI – January 26, Saturday, New Zealand vs India, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 7:30 am IST

3rd ODI – January 28, Monday, New Zealand vs India, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 7:30 am IST

4th ODI – January 31, Thursday, New Zealand vs India, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 7:30 am IST

5th ODI – February 03, Sunday, New Zealand vs India, Westpac Stadium, Wellington 7:30 am IST

1st T20I – February 06, Wednesday, New Zealand vs India, Westpac Stadium, Wellington 12:30 pm IST

2nd T20I- February 08, Friday, New Zealand vs India, Eden Park, Auckland, 11:30 AM IST

3rd T20I – February 10, Sunday, New Zealand vs India, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 12:30 PM IST

The visitors touched down at Auckland in New Zealand and received a warm and rousing welcome as they were greeted with a loud cheer. Indian captain Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma received the loudest reception by Indian supporters.

India’s ODI squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

India’s T20I squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar

Indian national team wrapped up the two-month long tour Down Under on a winning note as it became first Indian team to clinch a bilateral Test series and ODI series in Australia. The ‘Men in Blue’ sealed the Test and ODI series by 2-1, while settling with a 1-1 draw in the T20I series.