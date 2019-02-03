Ind vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE cricket score online: Vijay Shankar is OUT, India 116/5

India vs New Zealand Live Score: India go past 100 runs

India vs New Zealand LIVE cricket match: All-rounder Vijay Shankar is out. He was given run-out at 116. Shankar scored 45 runs before departing from the crease. Hardik Pandya and Ambati Rayudu are on the crease and batting well to help their side to set a big total for the Kiwis.

Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharms won the toss and elected to bat first in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand at Wellington cricket ground on Sunday. The openers were seen struggling to as the opening pair of Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walked back to the pavilion early. Shubman Gill who took the charge in the fifth over failed to impress as he departed at 17 in the seventh over. He faced 11 balls and added 7 runs to India’s total.

India’s favourite and start cricketer MS Dhoni who missed the last two ODI made to the playing XI, replacing Dinesh Karthik. But Dhoni as well was couldn’t face New Zealand’a attack and departed at 18 in the 10th over.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.