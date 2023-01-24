India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023: When, Where and all details you need to know

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023: India is all set to face New Zealand in the third ODI of their ongoing three-match series, which will take place today (Tuesday) at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The host had previously secured the series by winning the second ODI on Wednesday by almost eight wickets in Raipur.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has slipped to the second spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking after they were defeated two times back to back.

If India wins this time (3-0 win), it will become the top-ranked side in the ODI standings against the Tom Latham-led side.

Here’s all the important information you need to know about today’s match:

When and where will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI take place?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be happening today, January 24, at 1:30 PM IST. The match will happen at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Cheteshwar Pujara and others congratulate couple

Where will the match be broadcast?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live in India via Star Sports Network.

Where will the match be live-streamed?

India vs New Zealand match will be live-streamed via Disney + Hotstar.

India squad playing this time:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand squad playing this time:

Tom Latham (Captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

ALSO READ | MC Marry Kom to lead Oversight Committee to probe allegations against WFI president