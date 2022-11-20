India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I preview: Pitch report, where and when to watch the match

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: After the first T20 match between India and New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain, both teams are looking to lock horns in the second of the three-match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 20, 2022.

Led by Hardik Pandya Team India will look to win the series down under after their exit from the recently concluded T20 World Cup after their 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-final. Pandya is leading the side in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series. Apart from Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have also been rested.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given an opportunity for youngsters in the series with players like Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Kuldeep Yadav getting a chance to prove their mettle.

When to watch

The match will start at 12 noon(IST). The toss between two captains will be at 11:30 AM.

Where to watch

Fans in India can watch the match on the Prime Video app. Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the match at SKY Sport NZ.

Pitch report

The pitch is expected to be batting-friendly. Fast bowlers may get help from the pitch at the later part of the match, even as spinners will have a role to play in the middle part of the match, cricketaddictor.com reported.

Weather report

The temperature in Mount Maunganui is expected to be around 19°C on November 20, 2022. The humidity is expected to be around 81% and the 23 km/hr wind speed. The chance of precipitation at the time of the match is 73%.

Squad

India’s T20I Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson(wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh,Umran Malik.

New Zealand’s T20I Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell,Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips(wk),Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.