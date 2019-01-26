  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India vs New Zealand 2019 Live score: India win toss, opt to bat first in second ODI against NZ

India vs New Zealand 2019 Live score: India win toss, opt to bat first in second ODI against NZ

By: | Updated:Jan 26, 2019 7:34 am

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

India vs New Zealand 2019 Live Score UpdatesIndia vs New Zealand 2019 Live Score: Virat Kojhli wins toss, opts to bat first

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score Updates: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui on Saturday. In the first ODI played at Napier on Wednesday, India beat the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

In the second game as well, wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who shared six wickets between them in the first ODI will look to do the same against their opponents. Hardik Pandya who was expected to join the squad after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) revoked his and Lokesh Rahul’s suspension has been dropped by the team management. All-rounder Vijay Shankar has once again made it to the playing XI.

Meanwhile, the hosts, who inflicted a 4-0 whitewash on India last time, could face more misery if they don’t pull up their socks immediately.

 

Live Blog

Highlights

  • 07:33 (IST)

    India vs New Zealand 2019 Live score: Kohli wins toss, opts to bat first

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI. This is the second match of the five-match series between India and New Zealanad. India has already taken 1-0 lead in the series. India will look to win the second game again to mount pressure of the hosts and take 2-0 lead.

07:33 (IST)26 Jan 2019
India vs New Zealand 2019 Live score: Kohli wins toss, opts to bat first

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI. This is the second match of the five-match series between India and New Zealanad. India has already taken 1-0 lead in the series. India will look to win the second game again to mount pressure of the hosts and take 2-0 lead.

More changes can be expected in the playing XI after skipper Virat Kohli takes a break following the third ODI on January 28. The decision to give rest to Kohli will create an opening for the likes of Shubman Gill who are yet to make their India debut. The fourth and fifth ODI will be played on January 31 February 3. India and New Zealand will also play three T20Is between February 6 and February 10. This is India's last overseas trip before the ICC Cricket World Cup that will be played in England in April-May.
Switch to Hindi Edition