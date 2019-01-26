India vs New Zealand 2019 Live score: India win toss, opt to bat first in second ODI against NZ

India vs New Zealand 2019 Live Score: Virat Kojhli wins toss, opts to bat first

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score Updates: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui on Saturday. In the first ODI played at Napier on Wednesday, India beat the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

In the second game as well, wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who shared six wickets between them in the first ODI will look to do the same against their opponents. Hardik Pandya who was expected to join the squad after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) revoked his and Lokesh Rahul’s suspension has been dropped by the team management. All-rounder Vijay Shankar has once again made it to the playing XI.

Meanwhile, the hosts, who inflicted a 4-0 whitewash on India last time, could face more misery if they don’t pull up their socks immediately.