India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Preview: Men in Blue set to start afresh against Kiwis post T20 World Cup debacle

India vs New Zealand T20I: It is needless to say that after Team India‘s dismal performance in the semi-final against England in the just concluded T20 World Cup, the men in blue would be eager to redeem their status. There is no doubt that the India team will do their best to put up a tough fight against New Zealand today.

When and where is the match?

The match will be played in Wellington today and is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 11:30 pm IST.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is said to be batting-friendly, according to cricketaddictor.com. The report further claims that spinners may be helpful in the middle overs while pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match.

Weather Report:

The weather in Wellington is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius, with rain expected to interrupt the match, as per weather.com.

Probable Playing Teams:

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda,Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Michael Bracewell,Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner