India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: New Zealand beat Indian women’s team in 1st T20I

By: | Updated: February 6, 2019 11:56 AM

India Women: 136 all out in 19.1 overs

New Zealand lead 1-0 in the three-match series.

The Indian women’s cricket team lost by 23 runs to New Zealand in the first T20 International here Wednesday. New Zealand lead 1-0 in the three-match series. Brief Scores: New Zealand Women: 159/4 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 62, Deepti Sharma 1/19) India Women: 136 all out in 19.1 overs (Smriti Mandhana 58, Lea Tahuhu 3/20).

 

