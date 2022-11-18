scorecardresearch
Written by Sports Desk
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live Scorecard: New Zealand and India are all set to lock horns in Wellington for the first of the three-match T20 series on Friday. Both teams will look to put their T20 World Cup semi-final disappointments behind them. In the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, both teams faced heartbreaking defeats against Pakistan and England. Both will be eager to get back on the right track and start the preparations for the 2024 edition of the tournament. Second and third match of T20 will be on November 20th and 22nd. Both matches will start at 12pm. Hardik Pandya is captain. India has named a young squad for the series.

ALSO READ India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Preview: Men in Blue set to start afresh against Kiwis post T20 World Cup debacle

Squads:
India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal,  Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel.

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne,  Ish Sodhi.

12:59 (IST) 18 Nov 2022
Here are 5 players to keep a close eye on during the T20I series
  • Sanju Samson
  • Umran Malik
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Glenn Phillips
  • Shubman Gill
    • 12:46 (IST) 18 Nov 2022
    No toss yet: 9:46 pm local time is the latest possible start

    12:34 (IST) 18 Nov 2022
    India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Heavy rain still lingers around

    12:26 (IST) 18 Nov 2022
    India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Both teams enjoy game of footvolley; match delayed due to continuous rainfall

    12:15 (IST) 18 Nov 2022
    India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Rain is back after a brief pause

    12:01 (IST) 18 Nov 2022
    Toss delayed due to rain

    Toss delayed due to rain in Wellington

