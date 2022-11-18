IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live Scorecard: New Zealand and India are all set to lock horns in Wellington for the first of the three-match T20 series on Friday. Both teams will look to put their T20 World Cup semi-final disappointments behind them. In the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, both teams faced heartbreaking defeats against Pakistan and England. Both will be eager to get back on the right track and start the preparations for the 2024 edition of the tournament. Second and third match of T20 will be on November 20th and 22nd. Both matches will start at 12pm. Hardik Pandya is captain. India has named a young squad for the series.

Squads:

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel.

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi.

Live Updates