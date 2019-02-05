India vs New Zealand 1st T20 International: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand Live cricket, live streaming online

The left-hander from Delhi will be looking to impress the selectors if he wants to make it to the World Cup squad

India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Wellington. India has been in terrific form after winning the ODI series 4-1 against the Kiwis. Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in Virat Kohli’s absence and will be looking to have another series win under his belt. A win for the Indian team will be its first T20 series win against New Zealand on Kiwi soil.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be looking to make a comeback after the drubbing they recieved at the hands of the Indians. The T20 format will also see the return of Rishabh Pant who was not picked for the ODI series. The left-hander from Delhi will be looking to impress the selectors if he wants to make it to the World Cup squad.

When is India vs New Zealand first T-20I?

India will take on New Zealand on 6th February 2019 in the first T20 international.

Where will India vs New Zealand be held?

India will face New Zealand in Wellington for the first T20I match.

What time will India vs New Zealand begin?

India vs New Zealand will start at 12:30 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I on TV?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20i will be live on Star Sports network.

How to watch India vs New Zealand on live streaming?

India vs New Zealand can be streamed live on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.