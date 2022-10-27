T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands Live Score: After a stupendous victory against Pakistan, India is set to lock horns with Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground today. This is the 23rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 and It will be the first time that India and Netherlands will take on each other in a T20I. The match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Although India managed to achieve a victorious feat against Pakistan, there is no doubt that it was a close call. However, it is safe to say that India is in a stronger position than the Netherlands.

T20 World Cup India vs Netherlands Pitch Report:

The surface of the Sydney Cricket Ground usually provides batsmen with an opportunity to score quick runs, according to a report by cricketaddictor. The report further said that the pacers might not have much help from the pitch initially, but the spinners may feel more confident in their chances during the middle overs. If India wins the toss, the most logical step would be to opt for chasing on this pitch.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022 Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney 27 October 2022 Netherlands vs India Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Super 12 – Match 11 ) Match begins at 12:30 IST (07:00 GMT)

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports network and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

11:13 (IST) 27 Oct 2022 India vs Netherlands Live: When is the toss? The toss will probably take place at 12:00 pm IST. This is the first time that both India and Netherlands will take on each other in a T20I. 11:04 (IST) 27 Oct 2022 India vs Netherlands Live: Match timing India vs Netherlands will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

