India vs Ireland LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Live on TV

India vs Ireland LIVE Streaming Online: Virat Kohli led team India will look to extend its lead.

India vs Ireland LIVE Streaming Online: After registering a dominating 76-run win against Ireland in the first T20 at Dublin, the Indian cricket team will look to continue its good form against the same opposition in the second match of the series at the same venue. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan made full use of the 20 overs to get used to the Irish conditions and stitched together a massive opening partnership. However, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri would be hoping for more batting practice for other Indian batsmen as well.

The bowlers looked in full control of the match with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah leading the way with an outstanding spell with the new ball. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal also did its job by picking up quick wickets in the middle overs.

As far as Ireland is considered, a special performance would be needed to pull off a win. The Irish bowlers were all over the place in the first match and that batsmen didn’t look prepared to face a quality bowling attack.

When is India vs Ireland 2nd T20?

The second T20 between India and Ireland will be played on June 29 i.e. Friday evening.

Where is India vs Ireland match?

The match between India and Ireland will be played at The Village, Dublin.

What time does India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match begin?

The 2nd T20I between India and Ireland will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Ireland match live telecast on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary and Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How to watch India vs Ireland LIVE Streaming Online?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. You can also watch it on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads for the match:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul.

Ireland: Gary Wilson (c & wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.