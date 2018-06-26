India vs Ireland LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch IND vs IRE 1st T20 live on TV

India vs Ireland LIVE Streaming Online: The match will start at 8:30 PM IST>

India vs Ireland LIVE Streaming Online: Virat Kohli-led team India will take on Ireland in the first T20 of a two-match series in what is supposed to be a dress rehearsal for the upcoming tour of England. These matches will mark the beginning of a long summer for team India. The team had arrived in Ireland last week and attended its first training session on-tour at the Merchants Taylor School cricket ground. As usual, the management will face the tough task of selecting the playing XI with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli certain to take top four spots.

Ambati Rayudu’s failure to clear the Yo-Yo Test gave a second life to his Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina who will fight for the number 4 position with an in-form KL Rahul. Mahendra Singh Dhoni at 5 and Dinesh Karthik at 6 will provide India with the required finishing touches. Hardik Pandya will fill in the all-rounder’s slot.

On the bowling front, Kohli would be tempted to field both leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, giving them an early taste of conditions. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will complete the pace-attack leaving Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul on the bench.

Overall, India and Ireland have played only four times, in three ODIs (the other two during 2011 and 2015 ODI World Cups) and a T20I in 2009 during the World T20 in England. India had won that game at Nottingham by eight wickets with Rohit scoring an unbeaten half-century. Dhoni and Raina are the other ‘current’ members from that playing eleven nine years ago.

When is India vs Ireland 1st T20?

The first T20 between India and Ireland will be played on June 27 i.e. Wednesday evening.

Where is India vs Ireland match?

The match between India and Ireland will be played at The Village, Dublin.

How to watch India vs Ireland match live telecast on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports network. It is the official broadcaster for the series.

How to watch India vs Ireland LIVE Streaming Online?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. You can also watch it on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads for the match:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul.

Ireland: Gary Wilson (c & wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.