India vs Ireland LIVE Score 2nd T20, IND vs IRE LIVE: Virat Kohli eyes clean sweep

India vs Ireland LIVE Score 2nd T20: India would like to complete a clean sweep ahead of England series.

India vs Ireland LIVE Score 2nd T20, IND vs IRE LIVE: The new Irish skipper Gary Wilson was confident of his side’s chances ahead of the series against England and had said that his side would like to stage an ‘upset’ over India. However, the hosts were nowhere close to what their captain promised and was completely outplayed by a strong Indian side full of Indian Premier League stars. The Ireland bowlers had no answers for the carnage of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. The Indian spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav made things worse for the hosts and seemed unplayable for the most part of the innings.

Even if the Indian team management decides to give rest to some of their star players and test the bench, things won’t get easy for Ireland. Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik who missed the first game are all in superb form.

The Indian team, on the other hand, looks in perfect shape for the tough series ahead against England. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the second T20, making way for Umesh Yadav or Siddarth Kaul. Kohli would also like to have more batting time for his middle-order including Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni.

WATCH | India vs Ireland LIVE Streaming Online

Here are the squads for the match:

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

Ireland (From): Gary Wilson(c), Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Stuart Poynter(w), Kevin O Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, William Porterfield, Andy McBrine.