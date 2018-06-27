India vs Ireland LIVE Score 1st T20, IND vs IRE LIVE Match: Virat Kohli hopes to start summer on winning note

​​​
India vs Ireland LIVE Score 1st T20: The Indian cricket team would be hoping to start the long summer with a win against Ireland at The Village, Dublin. Catch Ind vs Ire live match scores and updates here.

India vs Ireland LIVE Score 1st T20: The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will take on Ireland in the first of the two T20s at The Village, Dublin hoping to start their summer with a win. The series is supposed to provide Indian team with the preparation needed for their two-month-long tour of England where they will play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests. The match will also mark the return of India’s limited-overs specialists in blue colours.

As usual, the Indian think tank will have some tough decisions to make with a lot of middle-order options in Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan’s form with the bat means that only one of these get a place in the playing XI.

Ireland, on the other hand, have been playing against top nations mostly in world events. Their big moment arrived earlier this year when they made their Test debut against Pakistan. Ireland is known for pulling off upsets and are hosting India only for the second time in their international cricketing history – and the first time in a T20I series. Led by Gary Wilson, the Irish team will leave no stone unturned to make life tough for India.

Ireland: Gary Wilson (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

The conditions in Dublin are likely to be warm and the pitch is expected to be drier than usual. This will be the first match at this venue in three years which is not known for producing high-scoring encounters. A score of more than 160 has only been achieved twice -- in a game between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in the World T20 Qualifier in July 2015.

