The Stormont Ground, where India will face Ireland on June 26, was built to handle cozy, traditional European cricket fixtures. But the modest venue is set to host a historic sporting spectacle that its temporary infrastructure was never designed to hold.

Following his record-breaking 776-run IPL season and a blistering 29-ball 94 in the recent India A Tri-Series final, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in line to become India’s youngest-ever senior international debutant. The mere prospect of the left-handed prodigy taking the crease has sent sports fans across Europe into absolute panic buying, instantly exhausting the stadium’s ticketing capacity.

The “Sooryavanshi Effect” Overwhelms Belfast

With a standard capacity topping out around 7,000 seats, the makeshift infrastructure at Belfast’s Stormont Ground is buckling under a localized “blackout” of ticket availability. According to media reports, the demand is not just local; an influx of traveling fans from major continental hubs like Paris have been frantically trying to source passes.

The logistical panic has forced veteran stakeholders to consider short-notice seating expansions just to cope with the sheer volume of traveling spectators trying to enter the gates.

Voices from the Ground: “He is a Superstar Now”

The madness has not gone unnoticed by legends who have straddled both cricketing worlds. Speaking from Strabane, former India Test all-rounder and Irish cricket stalwart MV Narasimha Rao expressed amazement at the sheer velocity of the ticket rush:

“I think they [local organisers] will have to put more seats because this stadium [Stormont ground] has only 7,000 seats or something. Already, people from other parts of Europe like Paris etc. want to come, hopefully, we can find a way to accommodate them. So, I think it will be history, a momentous day if he makes his debut in Ireland. It was unexpected, and in the last 10 days, it’s really been a big excitement here,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Evaluating the teenager’s distinct, high-impact mechanics, Rao couldn’t help but evoke memories of one of the sport’s greatest icons while offering a crucial word of advice:

“He’s phenomenal, great to watch… He reminds me—from a few of the matches I watched of Gary Sobers—the high backswing and the bat, straight it comes, and he picks up the ball very quickly. He has God-given talent. But my word is that—like Sachin Tendulkar—he should keep his head down and feet on the ground. He should maintain that discipline of fitness and practise hard and adapt to different wickets. It’ll be a big test for him because he is a superstar now.”