India vs Iran LIVE Score, Kabaddi Masters 2018 final LIVE: Ajay Thakur & Co favourites to win title

India vs Iran LIVE Score, Kabaddi Masters 2018 final LIVE: India to lock horns with old rivals, team Iran.

India vs Iran LIVE Score, Kabaddi Masters 2018 final LIVE: A strong Indian Kabaddi team led by star raider Ajay Thakur will take on Iran in the final of Kabaddi Masters 2018 on Saturday evening. The Indian team full of Pro Kabaddi League stars have dominated the tournament so far remaining unbeaten in the group round. However, this will be a tough and exciting match, with both teams giving a tough fight to each other. Indian raiders Ajay Thakur, Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat will be under pressure against Iran’s strong defence line up.

With Iran beating Pakistan with a huge margin of 21 points, the players would be running high on confidence. Iran lost to India in Kabaddi World Cup 2016, and this will be an opportunity for the team to take their revenge and defeat in India in this tournament final. The match will be played at Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai, today evening at 8 PM (IST).

India, on the other hand, was put under pressure for the first time in the tournament against the Republic of Korea which forced coach Srinivas Reddy to change his strategy. The Indian raiders and defenders were not able to match the pace of the Koreans forcing Indian coach to make substitute in the initial minutes, bringing in all-rounder Monu Goyat.