India vs Hong Kong LIVE Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018: When and where to watch the match

India is entering the tournament after a long England tour and is hoping to find the right combination ahead of next year’s ICC ODI World Cup.

India vs Hong Kong LIVE Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018: A Virat Kohli-less Indian cricket team will take on the young Hong Kong side in its opening game of Asia Cup 2018. India is entering the tournament after a long England tour and is hoping to find the right combination ahead of next year’s ICC ODI World Cup. The man in focus would be Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu who missed out on the England tour after failing to clear the Yo-Yo Test. A good Asia Cup can help Rayudu take up the number 4 slot for the side – a position that has troubled the team for a while now.

The match will also serve as a practice for the Indian team before Wednesday’s high-profile encounter against Pakistan. Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain MS Dhoni who haven’t played international cricket in almost two months would like to find their touch by spending some time on the wicket while KL Rahul will have yet another chance to impress the management as the Karnataka batsman will take Kohli’s number three position.

When is India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018 match?

The match between India and Hong Kong will be played on September 18 i.e. Wednesday.

Where is Asia Cup 2018 India vs Hong Kong ODI match?

IND vs HKG match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will IND vs HKG ODI start?

Just like the other matches of the tournament, this ODI will also start at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin from 4:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong ODI on TV?

The match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How to watch India vs Hong Kong live streaming online?

India vs Hong Kong ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on FinancialExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Hong Kong ODI match?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed

Hong Kong squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque