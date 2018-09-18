India vs Hong Kong LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Rohit Sharma eyes winning start in Virat Kohli’s absence

India vs Hong Kong LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018: The match will serve as a warm-up for the Indian team before the class against Pakistan.

India vs Hong Kong LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018: The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma in regular skipper Virat Kohli’s absence would look to start the Asia Cup campaign on a positive note against Hong Kong before the high-voltage encounter against Pakistan. The tournament provides the Indian team with a chance to address the issues ahead of next year’s World Cup and finding the ideal number four should be on top of the priority list. A number of players in Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik would be fighting for the spot with MS Dhoni also emerging as an option.

A-back-from injury Kedar Jadhav would be watched closely as his fitness becomes crucial for India with the extra dimension Chennai Super Kings batsman adds to the team. In the bowling department, the management might give a chance to Khaleel Ahmed or Shardul Thakur in place of Jasprit Bumrah who is coming from a long tour of England.

For Hong Kong, the match would bring another opportunity to face a quality opposition. However, their Odisha born captain, Anshuman Rath would hoping for an improved performance from his team after a dismal show against Pakistan in their first match.

