India vs Hong Kong LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Rohit Sharma eyes winning start in Virat Kohli’s absence

India vs Hong Kong LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018: The Indian cricket team will start its campaign against Hong Kong in Dubai. Catch all updates from the match here.

India vs Hong Kong LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018: The match will serve as a warm-up for the Indian team before the class against Pakistan.

India vs Hong Kong LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018: The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma in regular skipper Virat Kohli’s absence would look to start the Asia Cup campaign on a positive note against Hong Kong before the high-voltage encounter against Pakistan. The tournament provides the Indian team with a chance to address the issues ahead of next year’s World Cup and finding the ideal number four should be on top of the priority list. A number of players in Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik would be fighting for the spot with MS Dhoni also emerging as an option.

A-back-from injury Kedar Jadhav would be watched closely as his fitness becomes crucial for India with the extra dimension Chennai Super Kings batsman adds to the team. In the bowling department, the management might give a chance to Khaleel Ahmed or Shardul Thakur in place of Jasprit Bumrah who is coming from a long tour of England.

For Hong Kong, the match would bring another opportunity to face a quality opposition. However, their Odisha born captain, Anshuman Rath would hoping for an improved performance from his team after a dismal show against Pakistan in their first match.

14:29 (IST) 18 Sep 2018
India's likely combination vs Hong Kong

The Hong Kong encounter will be a match simulater for the likes of Dhawan, Rahul and Pandya, who will have to adjust to the different length and pace of the track. The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.

14:24 (IST) 18 Sep 2018
India's possible batting order

Possibly, Kedar Jadhav or Manish Pandey at No.5 and Hardik Pandya with his big hitting abilities at No.7 could prove to be ideal foil for the former India captain, if he decides to come at No 6. The middle-order that has been an issue for India for quite some time now and need to be sorted going into the World Cup next year. It is expected that KL Rahul will bat at No.3 but the incoming deliveries from Aamir or Hasan could be a problem like it has been in England.

14:23 (IST) 18 Sep 2018
MS Dhoni's batting position

The question over former captain's batting position is yet to be answered. For the past few years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's waning batting skills have repeatedly come under scanner and this tournament will give everyone a fair idea of his ideal position. Whether it would ned up being No.5, 6 or 7 will be the big contention going into the Pakistan game.

14:21 (IST) 18 Sep 2018
India eyes World Cup 2019

Even without regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, is an intimidating one in the limited-overs format. Although Rohit and his colleagues won't want to take Hong Kong lightly, in reality the match will only be a pre-cursor or a glorified dress rehearsal before they take on an in-form Pakistan the very next day. In the searing Dubai heat, where the mercury has risen up to 43 degree Celsius, the primary aim for the Men in Blue would be to get their combination right before the big game.

14:20 (IST) 18 Sep 2018
Uphill task for Hong Kong

Hong Kong lost their opener against Pakistan by eight wickets in a thoroughly one sided showdown where they could manage only 116 runs. Unless a miracle happens, there won't be a remarkable improvement in their performance against an Indian team that boasts of the likes of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav in batting along with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in bowling.

Here are the teams - Hong Kong (From): Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath(c), Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed, Cameron McAulsan, Arshad Mohammad, Raag Kapur, Tanveer Ahmed, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain India (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav

