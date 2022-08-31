ING vs HKG T20 Match Live Streaming: After gaining a nail-biting win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Aug 28th, the Indian cricket team is set to face the Hong Kong team today at the Dubai International Stadium. This is going to be the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022. Both India and Hong Kong have played only two ODIs with each other till now. The teams will face each other in a T20I match for the first time. Both India and Hong Kong teams are part of Group A. While the India team is led by Rohit Sharma, Hong Kong is led by Nizakat Khan.

This is Hong Kong’s opening match in the Asia Cup. They defeated UAE in the final of the qualifier round to become the 6th team in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. India’s opening match in Asia Cup 2022 was against Pakistan, which the India team won by 5 wickets.

When and Where to watch India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 T20I Live?

The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST and the match will begin at 7:30 pm. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. You can catch the live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Weather Report:

According to cricketaddictor, the temperature in Dubai is expected to be around 35°C with 45% humidity and 16 km/hr wind speed. Precipitation during the game is likely.

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Pitch Report:

The matches at the Dubai Cricket stadium are often in the vicinity of 160-170 and is not exactly conducive for explosive batting, as per a report by cricketaddictor.com. Since the straight boundaries of Dubai are short, the batsmen are at full advantage. The report further says that some seam movement and extra bounce are also on offer and there is very little help for the spinners on this surface.

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Key Players:

Hardik Pandya: All eyes are set on Hardik Pandya, especially because of his last performance in India vs Pakistan match where he won Man of the Match. Pandya scored 27 runs and picked up 3 wickets in IND vs PAK. Today also, he might contribute with both his bat as well as the ball.

Rohit Sharma: Luck might have struck out for Rohit Sharma in the last game but he can definitely make a huge impact in India’s match against Hong Kong. Sharma is a right-handed batsman from India who is also the skipper of the team.

Yasim Murtaza: Hong Kong’s both batters and bowlers have been in decent form. Yasim Murtaza is a left-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner from Hong Kong, who according to cricketaddictor, is expected to open the innings for them. Murtaza could be a safe pick for this match.

Aizaz Khan: India and Hong Kong are expected to deliver a promising game of cricket tonight. Khan is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium fast bowler who will handle the middle-order for Hong Kong. He may be able to pull a decent performance considering his skill set.

