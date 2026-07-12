With England fighting to claw back after conceding a huge a first-innings deficit after India posted a competitive 285—anchored by Smriti Mandhana’s elegant 83—the packed grandstands are witnessing history in real time. India are at the top with Kranti Gaud becoming first women name at the Honours’ Board of Lord’s and Yastika Bhatia becoming first women’s centurion at the mecca of cricket.

As the players battle it out on the pristine grass of St John’s Wood, the significance of every single run and wicket echoes across nearly two centuries of struggle, institutional barriers, and a hard-fought commercial revolution.

The Path to the Lord’s Pavilion

While Lord’s Cricket Ground was established in 1814, it hosted its first-ever men’s Test match in 1884. It has taken a staggering 142 years since that men’s debut for the hallowed red-ball stage to finally be granted to female cricketers for an official Test match.

The weight of this match is deeply intertwined with the institutional timeline of the sport, tracing a journey from total amateurism to a thriving, elite professional industry:

The Men’s Test Debut at Lord’s

1884

Lord’s hosts its first-ever men’s Test match, where England defeats Australia by an innings and 5 runs. The ground cements its status as the structural epicenter of international cricket.

The Amateur Inception

1934

The first-ever women’s Test series is played between England and Australia. Players are strictly amateur, entirely self-funded, and must pay for their own travel, white kits, and accommodation out of pocket.

First Footsteps at St John’s Wood

August 1976

Pioneering captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint leads England out at Lord’s for the first time in a one-day match. However, structural inequality remains absolute; women are entirely banned from setting foot inside the Lord’s Pavilion.

Breaking the Pavilion Barrier

1999

After decades of institutional exclusion, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) finally votes to allow women to become members, granting them formal access to the historic Lord’s Pavilion and its famous Long Room.

The Franchise Pioneer: Launch of the WBBL

December 2015

Cricket Australia establishes the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). It becomes the world’s first fully professional, standalone women’s T20 franchise league, proving women’s cricket can thrive as a main-event domestic product.

The Equal-Billing Revolution: The Hundred

July 2021

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launches The Hundred. It makes history by staging men’s and women’s matches back-to-back as double-headers on the same day, at the same venues, under identical marketing and equal prize pools.

The Economic Paradigm Shift: WPL Auction

January 2023

The BCCI launches the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India. Five city franchises sell for a combined $572.4 million USD (₹4,669.99 crore) and global broadcast rights fetch $116.5 million USD (₹951 crore), permanently rewriting sports economics.

The Ultimate Stage: Red-Ball History at Lord’s

July 2026

Exactly 50 years after Flint’s one-day breakthrough and 142 years since the first men’s Test, Lord’s hosts its first-ever official Women’s Test match. The fixture breaks UK records with over 33,000 tickets allocated, coinciding with global prize-money parity established by the ICC.

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Money Wise: The Evolution of Value

The transformation of women’s cricket from a perceived “charity project” to a multi-million dollar economic force is driven by three distinct structural models: the WBBL proved operational sustainability, The Hundred forced absolute parity of platform, and the WPL established explosive capital value.

Era / Catalyst Governing Financial Status Player Compensation & Market Value 1930s – 1990s The ‘Pay-to-Play’ Era Players balance full-time day jobs. Match earnings are effectively $0, with athletes relying on community fundraising just to tour. 2015

(WBBL Launch) The Standalone Franchise Blueprint Cricket Australia invests $20 Million upfront to transition players into full-time professionals, offering base salaries that allowed domestic athletes to drop secondary employment. 2021

(The Hundred Launch) Platform Parity & Equal Prize Pools Fans buy a single ticket to watch both genders at packed venues like Lord’s and Edgbaston. While base salaries remain staggered, the tournament prize fund is split 50/50 equally between the men’s and women’s draws. 2023

(WPL Financial Boom) The Global Valuation Peak The league launches with an unprecedented $870,000 USD (₹7.09 crore) broadcast value per match. Top individual player auction bids immediately reach up to $410,000 USD (₹3.4 Crore) for a 3-week tournament. 2026

(The Modern Era) Global Multi-Format Parity Major cricket boards mandate identical match-fee structures for international fixtures. Top-tier multi-format international stars cross the $1 Million+ mark annually through combined central contracts, franchise leagues, and major brand partnerships.

Witnessing a New Era In Women’s Cricket

The baseline financial data from the league auctions and the crowded stadium tiers at Lord’s prove that those millions are literal. When the initial five WPL franchises sold for over half a billion dollars, the average price of a team (~$114 million) actually surpassed the original cost of the men’s IPL franchises back in 2008.

As the fielders spread across the sloping outfield and the afternoon shadows lengthen across the iconic ground, the active battle between England and India is a testament to this structural evolution. Backed by prime-time television slots, elite commercial backing, and a rich history of resilience, the players walking through the Long Room are carving out a permanent, lucrative legacy at the home of cricket.