India vs England Women’s Test at Lord’s marks the end of a 142-year wait and the start of a new era
From being an amateur sports to having widespread leagues of it's own, to generating income and audiences across world, the pinnacle women's cricket gets it's cherry on top moment as India and England face off in first ever women's Test at Lord's.
With England fighting to claw back after conceding a huge a first-innings deficit after India posted a competitive 285—anchored by Smriti Mandhana’s elegant 83—the packed grandstands are witnessing history in real time. India are at the top with Kranti Gaud becoming first women name at the Honours’ Board of Lord’s and Yastika Bhatia becoming first women’s centurion at the mecca of cricket.
As the players battle it out on the pristine grass of St John’s Wood, the significance of every single run and wicket echoes across nearly two centuries of struggle, institutional barriers, and a hard-fought commercial revolution.
The Path to the Lord’s Pavilion
While Lord’s Cricket Ground was established in 1814, it hosted its first-ever men’s Test match in 1884. It has taken a staggering 142 years since that men’s debut for the hallowed red-ball stage to finally be granted to female cricketers for an official Test match.
The weight of this match is deeply intertwined with the institutional timeline of the sport, tracing a journey from total amateurism to a thriving, elite professional industry:
The Men’s Test Debut at Lord’s
1884
Lord’s hosts its first-ever men’s Test match, where England defeats Australia by an innings and 5 runs. The ground cements its status as the structural epicenter of international cricket.
The Amateur Inception
1934
The first-ever women’s Test series is played between England and Australia. Players are strictly amateur, entirely self-funded, and must pay for their own travel, white kits, and accommodation out of pocket.
First Footsteps at St John’s Wood
August 1976
Pioneering captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint leads England out at Lord’s for the first time in a one-day match. However, structural inequality remains absolute; women are entirely banned from setting foot inside the Lord’s Pavilion.
Breaking the Pavilion Barrier
1999
After decades of institutional exclusion, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) finally votes to allow women to become members, granting them formal access to the historic Lord’s Pavilion and its famous Long Room.
The Franchise Pioneer: Launch of the WBBL
December 2015
Cricket Australia establishes the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). It becomes the world’s first fully professional, standalone women’s T20 franchise league, proving women’s cricket can thrive as a main-event domestic product.
The Equal-Billing Revolution: The Hundred
July 2021
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launches The Hundred. It makes history by staging men’s and women’s matches back-to-back as double-headers on the same day, at the same venues, under identical marketing and equal prize pools.
The Economic Paradigm Shift: WPL Auction
January 2023
The BCCI launches the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India. Five city franchises sell for a combined $572.4 million USD (₹4,669.99 crore) and global broadcast rights fetch $116.5 million USD (₹951 crore), permanently rewriting sports economics.
The Ultimate Stage: Red-Ball History at Lord’s
July 2026
Exactly 50 years after Flint’s one-day breakthrough and 142 years since the first men’s Test, Lord’s hosts its first-ever official Women’s Test match. The fixture breaks UK records with over 33,000 tickets allocated, coinciding with global prize-money parity established by the ICC.
The transformation of women’s cricket from a perceived “charity project” to a multi-million dollar economic force is driven by three distinct structural models: the WBBL proved operational sustainability, The Hundred forced absolute parity of platform, and the WPL established explosive capital value.
Era / Catalyst
Governing Financial Status
Player Compensation & Market Value
1930s – 1990s
The ‘Pay-to-Play’ Era
Players balance full-time day jobs. Match earnings are effectively $0, with athletes relying on community fundraising just to tour.
2015 (WBBL Launch)
The Standalone Franchise Blueprint
Cricket Australia invests $20 Million upfront to transition players into full-time professionals, offering base salaries that allowed domestic athletes to drop secondary employment.
2021 (The Hundred Launch)
Platform Parity & Equal Prize Pools
Fans buy a single ticket to watch both genders at packed venues like Lord’s and Edgbaston. While base salaries remain staggered, the tournament prize fund is split 50/50 equally between the men’s and women’s draws.
2023 (WPL Financial Boom)
The Global Valuation Peak
The league launches with an unprecedented $870,000 USD (₹7.09 crore) broadcast value per match. Top individual player auction bids immediately reach up to $410,000 USD (₹3.4 Crore) for a 3-week tournament.
2026 (The Modern Era)
Global Multi-Format Parity
Major cricket boards mandate identical match-fee structures for international fixtures. Top-tier multi-format international stars cross the $1 Million+ mark annually through combined central contracts, franchise leagues, and major brand partnerships.
Witnessing a New Era In Women’s Cricket
The baseline financial data from the league auctions and the crowded stadium tiers at Lord’s prove that those millions are literal. When the initial five WPL franchises sold for over half a billion dollars, the average price of a team (~$114 million) actually surpassed the original cost of the men’s IPL franchises back in 2008.
As the fielders spread across the sloping outfield and the afternoon shadows lengthen across the iconic ground, the active battle between England and India is a testament to this structural evolution. Backed by prime-time television slots, elite commercial backing, and a rich history of resilience, the players walking through the Long Room are carving out a permanent, lucrative legacy at the home of cricket.