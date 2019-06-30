India vs England will be the most unique World Cup game ever, here’s why

(AP Photo)

The match between India and England at Edgbaston, Birmingham will be one-of-a-kind and will go down in the record books. Not only will the match be played between two of the favourites at ICC World Cup 2019, it will also be a unique game as children will take over the off-field duties like press conferences, pre-match and post-match presentations. They will also handle the in-match productions. The game is being dubbed as #OneDay4Children.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has announced the ‘One Day for Children’ to bring together cricket’s one billion supporters to help in building a better world that every child deserves.

The #OneDay4Children initiative intends to make use of the reach of the World Cup to give children the message of play and lead a healthy lifestyle. The money raised in the event will, in turn, support UNICEF’s initiatives in cricket-playing nations around the world.

Although there were several activities during all the matches in the World Cup to support the cause, however the campaign will reach its peak during India-England face off at Edgbaston on Sunday.

READ ALSO | Have total belief in him, Virat Kohli backs under fire MS Dhoni

What is #OneDay4Children?

Three young children have been made the ‘Playground Pundits’ and will handle some of the production responsibilities. It is to be noted that the ‘Playground Pundits’ have already gained some experience as they also managed the captains’ press conference on the eve of the much-awaited match.

“Keep an eye out for our ‘Playground Pundits’ during #OneDay4Children today!,” said ICC on ts official Twitter handle.

Watch how children take over the match’s responsibility

In another Twitter post, ICC also gave a sneak peak as to what will entail the special duties the children will be taking over.

A little peek ???? at what we have in store for One Day 4 Children next weekend! #OD4C #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wcPOLw4mxp — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2019

The kids, during the match, will also be assistants to the presenters and commentators in the broadcast zone, and help them in making announcements over the PA system asking audiences to donate and participate in the social media take-over.

“As part of our continuing work with UNICEF through Cricket for Good, we are delighted to launch #OneDay4Children and use the platform of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 to help more children to play and be healthy. This is our most ambitious charity project to date and we know that cricket’s one billion fans will come together to help build a better world for every child,” Dave Richardson of the ICC said on the initiative.