India vs England First T20: GCA allows 50 per cent spectators at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

March 12, 2021 4:20 PM

Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani said up to 50 per cent of tickets will be issued through offline ticketing platforms and online mode for these matches.

India Vs England T20 series ticketThe five-match series is set to being from today i.e. March 12.

India vs England First T20: The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has allowed 50 per cent occupancy during the India-England T20 International series at Narendra Modi Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium, in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The decision has been taken considering the sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases in several states. The five-match series is set to being from today i.e. March 12. The final fixture is scheduled to be played on March 20. Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani said up to 50 per cent of tickets will be issued through offline ticketing platforms and online mode for these matches.

