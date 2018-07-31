India vs England Test Squad 2018, Venues, Dates, Schedule; All you need to know

Virat Kohli and his army will take on the Three Lions in a five-match Test series starting Wednesday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. (BCCI)

Virat Kohli and his army will take on the Three Lions in a five-match Test series starting Wednesday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India for the first time in four years is touring England for a five-match Test series. The first Test will be the 100th Test match for England. BCCI on July 18 announced the Indian squad for the first three Tests.

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma was rested while Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant were included. It is Pant’s maiden call for the Test team. Pant had a wonderful season with IPL’s Delhi Daredevils despite the club’s horrendous performance. Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara will also be joining the squad.

Jasprit Bumrah is another player who would be joining the India camp after missing out on ODI and T20Is. However, all the eyes would be on R Ashwin.

As for England, they have brought Adil Rashid out of retirement to play India. It is a battle for pride as both the teams have won one series each. On one hand, India secured the three-match T20, on the other England won the three-match ODI series.

India vs England five-match Test series full schedule:

1st Test: August 1

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test: August 9

Venue: Lord’s, London

3rd Test: August 18

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

4th Test: August 30

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

5th Test: September 7

Venue: The Oval, London

India Test squad for first three matches:

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

England Test squad for the first Test:

Joe Root(c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, James Porter