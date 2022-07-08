India vs England: Arshdeep bowls maiden over in T20I debut, joins Jhulan, Agarkar

India pacer Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian bowler to bowl a maiden on T20I debut in 16 years, drawing level with Jhulan Goswami (vs England, August 2006) and Ajit Agarkar (vs south Africa, December 2006), the first Indians to achieve the feat.

Arshdeep’s international career got off to a dream start as he tested Jason Roy and almost nabbed his wicket off the last ball of his over before his LBW appeal was turned down. The Punjab Kings quickie returned with figures of 2 for 18, sending Reece Topley and Matt Parkinson back to the pavilion, as India thumped England by 50 runs in the first T20I in Southampton.

The 23-year-old left-handed bowler was included in the squad for the T20I series against England on the back of another impressive season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is also part of the 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa at home.

Arshdeep’s performances drew widespread praise from the cricket community. But praise is not new for the wily left-hander. His Punjab Kings teammate Kagiso Rabada called him the best death-over bowler in the IPL, while skipper Mayank Agarwal made him the leader of the bowling group.

Very high level of skill in the power play. Impressed with Arshdeep. And look at the difference a fit Hardik makes to the team — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2022

While Arshdeep managed only 10 wickets in 14 IPL matches this season, his real value is in his ability to choke batters for runs in the death overs. Arshdeep boasts the second-best death-over economy rate (7.58) of bowlers with at least eight overs this season. Only Jasprit Bumrah (7.38) has a better economy rate.

Speaking of his performances, commentator and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted: “He can swing the new ball both ways, bowl the yorker well, has 3 versions of the slower ball plus can bowl a meaningful bouncer. Of all the new seam talent options, Arshdeep has the widest range.”

Fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle also praised Arshdeep in a tweet: “Very high level of skill in the power play. Impressed with Arshdeep.”

The second T20I of the series is scheduled for Saturday.