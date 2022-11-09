India vs England T20 World Cup Semifinals Match 2: When and where to watch IND vs ENG Live

India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final, Live Streaming Details: The semi-final of the World Twenty20 is between India and England. India has been in its best form. India defeated Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in their previous matches.

India and England will face off against each other in a T20 match after a gap of 10 years. The two sides have only faced off against each other three times, in the history of T20 with India winning two of them. The most memorable match was in 2007 when Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes off Stuart Broad in one over.

The semi-final match between India and England will be held on November 10, 2022, at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. The match between India and England will begin at 1:30 pm IST. The toss will be conducted at 1:00 pm.

Where can I watch India vs England (IND vs ENG ) T20 World Cup semifinal in India

The India vs England (IND vs ENG ) T20 World Cup semifinal match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan won by 7 wickets in its Semi-finals match as they defeat New Zealand with a brilliant all-round performance. The team is waiting for its Final contender with November 10 India-England match.