As the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai lights up for the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and England, the air is thick with anticipation. While Team India enters the contest as the tournament’s dominant force and the number 1 ranked team, a deep dive into the archives reveals they have not lost a T20I there in nearly a decade.

The nine-year fortress

On paper, the Wankhede is an Indian stronghold. The Men in Blue have not lost a T20 International at this iconic venue since March 2016. For nearly a decade, the Wankhede has acted as a 12th man, allowing the Men in Blue to dismantle visiting sides with relentless spin-chokes and explosive batting under lights. However, there is a recurring pattern in the few stumbles India has had here: they exclusively happen against opponents who thrive on attacking cricket.

In fact, India’s last T20I defeat at Wankhede Stadium also came in a semi-final. It came against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2016 on March 31, 2016. In that knockout match, India scored 192/2 in 20 overs riding on Virat Kohli’s 89 off 47. However, West Indies chased it down with 2 balls to spare with Lendl Simmons scoring an unbeaten 82 off 51.

The English blueprint

The English side has historically decoded the Wankhede’s unique dimensions better than any other visiting nation. With its short boundaries and the inevitable evening dew that makes the ball skip off the surface, the ground perfectly suits England’s white-ball approach, which famously helped them lift the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Unlike other venues where India can squeeze teams in the middle overs, the Wankhede allows England’s power-hitters to stay in the game even when the run rate climbs. For England, this is not just a semi-final; it is a venue where they have previously left the Indian fans in stunned silence.

They have played six T20Is at this venue, winning three and losing three.

The Post-legends era Test

This 2026 clash marks the first time India faces this specific Wankhede challenge in a knockout match without the stabilising presence of the likes of Rohit Sharma or Kohli. Now, under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, Team India is playing a brand of cricket that mirrors England’s own aggression.

The question for Thursday is simple- Can the new-look team maintain the streak ongoing since, or will England prove to be the kryptonite that halts the Indian juggernaut? History suggests that while India owns the ground, England have a fair bit of bidea as to how to make the most of the condition, even beating India here in 2012 with Eoin Morgan scoring 49* off 26 in a last-over thriller.

Moreover, it was at this venue where the co-hosts were reduced to 77/6 against USA, a match that exposed their vulnerabilities. If that is anything to go by, this could be a humdinger of a clash.

India’s record at the Wankhede Stadium

Men in Blue have played 7 T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium. They have won 5 of those in a row while losing two games. One of the twin games they lost was against England way back in 2012.