All eyes are at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the blockbuster India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final. England captain Harry Brook has embraced a mantra that could either be his team’s greatest strength or their ultimate undoing- the “fickle” nature of T20 cricket. While the world labels India as overwhelming favourites on home soil, Brook is banking on the inherent nature of the shortest format to bridge the gap.

The ‘fickle’ factor

On the eve of the clash, Brook conceded that India deserves the ‘favourites’ tag, citing their home advantage. However, he quickly added a caveat that has become the rallying cry for his squad: “T20 is such a fickle game, anything can happen.”

For Brook, this is a tactical outlook. England’s road to the semi-final has been anything but smooth. They scraped through the group stages with narrow wins over Nepal and Italy but it was their five-match winning streak in the Super 8s that revealed their true character. They have mastered the art of scraping along in close games, proving they don’t need a perfect performance to win, most famously their win over Sri Lanka.

Unity over perfection

“No, I don’t believe that we need a perfect game to win the competition,” Brook told reporters, dismissing the idea that England must play flawless cricket to dethrone the defending champions. Instead, he pointed to the team’s calmness under pressure and their ability to stay in the contest even when they are “never really in it.”

This “never out of it” mentality will be tested against a clinical Indian side. Brook is specifically looking for one of his top-seven power hitters, including a struggling Jos Buttler, to have that one match-winning day.

Playing at the Wankhede

Facing India in Mumbai is arguably the most daunting task in world cricket. Brook acknowledged the “massive pressure” and the loud home crowd but revealed a surprising detail- many in the England camp wanted to play India in the semi-final.

Back in 2023 ahead of the ODI World Cup final, Australia captain Pat Cummins had said he would love to “silence” the Indian crowd, something they went on to do clinically at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. The Three Lions will be eyeing a similar result.

Meanwhile, India will be taking a final call on whether or not to stick with Abhishek Sharma in the Playing 11 after his 80 runs in 6 innings in the competition.