As the gates of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai swing open for tonight’s T20 World Cup semi-final, the atmosphere is heavy with the assumption of Indian dominance. The Men in Blue are at home, they have been in good form in ICC tournaments and they carry the weight of a billion expectations. But beneath the surface of the pre-match hype lies a statistical anomaly that suggests England are far more than a mere speedbump on India’s road to the final.

The Brook effect: A new standard of winning

While much of the media focus has remained on the struggles of former captain Jos Buttler, the real story is the quiet, clinical revolution led by Harry Brook. Since Brook officially took the reins of the T20 side, England’s win-loss record has been nothing short of staggering.

England played 20 matches in T20Is since June 6, 2025. From that date, barring two T20Is, all others have been played under Brook’s captaincy. England have won 16 of their 18 completed matches in this passage of time, a win percentage of nearly 89%. To put that in perspective, this matches the peak win-rate of the legendary 2000s Australian era and mirrors India’s own dominant home run.

India’s win rate over that same dominant period sits just below them. They have won 22 out of 26 completed T20Is, a win percentage of 84.61.

Resilience over perfection- ‘England’s hasn’t played the perfect game yet’

In a press conference that raised eyebrows yesterday, Brook noted that England “hasn’t played a perfect game yet.” Far from a sign of weakness, this is a tactical warning. England have mastered the art of winning from “unwinnable” positions.

England have scraped through high-pressure scenarios, including a tense two-wicket win over Pakistan where Brook himself hammered a match-winning 100 off 51 balls.

“We have won them in tight games, which in World Cups proves to be very important,” Brook said. “We have won games which we probably shouldn’t have won… it feels like we’ve never really been out of any games so far.”

Will Jacks the key player for England

The statistical dominance under Brook is supported by a rejuvenated middle order. Players like Will Jacks, who has scored 191 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 176.85 and scalped 7 wickets, and Jacob Bethell are flourishing under Brook’s brave and free philosophy.

While the Wankhede pitch might offer initial seam for India’s Jasprit Bumrah, England too have someone like Jofra Archer. Having recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in their own backyard, Brook’s men know a thing or two about playing in the subcontinent.

What to expect from the match?

India may be the ‘favourites’ as Brook puts it but they are facing a captain who has forgotten how to lose. England could be more dangerous than Indian fans realise.