As the Wankhede Stadium prepares for the high-octane T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England tonight, the contest is as much about individual records as it is about a place in the final. With the 2026 edition reaching its crescendo, several long-standing world records are on the verge of being shattered on Mumbai’s iconic red-soil turf.

Bumrah on the cusp of 500

All eyes are on India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, who stands just one wicket away from a career-defining milestone. Having already become India’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history earlier this tournament, a single scalp tonight will make him only the eighth Indian bowler to reach 500 international wickets across all formats. He will join an elite pantheon featuring the likes of Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev, further cementing his status as the premier fast bowler of the modern era.

Can Buttler break Kohli’s record in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final?

Perhaps the most poetic subplot of the night is the looming leadership change in the India-England batting charts. Jos Buttler enters the semi-final needing just five runs to leapfrog Virat Kohli as the highest run-scorer in T20Is between these two nations.

Kohli, who finished his career with 648 runs against England, can only watch from the sidelines as Buttler (644 runs) looks to claim the throne. Despite his recent struggles, averaging just 08.85 in this tournament, the former captain’s familiarity with the Wankhede makes him a looming threat to the record books.

Historical ‘Kingmaker’ IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final

Statistically, this matchup is being dubbed the ‘luckiest fixture’ in world cricket. This is the third consecutive T20 World Cup where these two giants have met in the semi-finals (2022, 2024 and 2026). History suggests that tonight’s winner is almost guaranteed the trophy; in both 2022 and 2024, the victor of this specific semi-final went on to be crowned world champion.

Six-hitting supremacy

Finally, the tournament’s power-hitting record is under threat. While New Zealand’s Finn Allen currently holds the record for the most sixes in a single edition (20), if India’s Ishan Kishan (12) and England’s Will Jacks (13) come near it, they would have got their team to a strong position. A flurry of maximums at the high-scoring Wankhede could see a new king of the ‘maximums’ crowned before the teams even reach the final in Ahmedabad.