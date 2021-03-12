  • MORE MARKET STATS

India-England T20 series: England beat India by 8 wickets in first T20I

Updated: Mar 12, 2021 10:31 PM

Invited to bat, India posted 124 for seven, rescued by Shreyas Iyer's 48-ball 67-run knock.

Jason RoyJason Roy then smashed 49 off 32 balls as England overhauled the target, in 15.3 overs.

England defeated India by eight wickets in the first T20 International of the five-match series, here on Friday.

Jason Roy then smashed 49 off 32 balls as England overhauled the target, in 15.3 overs.

Brief Scores:
India: 124 for 7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 67; Jofra Archer 3/23).

England: 130 for 2 in 15.3 overs (Jason Roy 49; Washington Sundar 1/10, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/44).

