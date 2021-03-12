India-England T20 series: England beat India by 8 wickets in first T20I

England defeated India by eight wickets in the first T20 International of the five-match series, here on Friday.
Invited to bat, India posted 124 for seven, rescued by Shreyas Iyer’s 48-ball 67-run knock.
Jason Roy then smashed 49 off 32 balls as England overhauled the target, in 15.3 overs.
England: 130 for 2 in 15.3 overs (Jason Roy 49; Washington Sundar 1/10, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/44).
