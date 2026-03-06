The Indian cricket team won the semi-final against England, not when Sanju Samson hit those 89 runs, not when Jasprit Bumrah bowled that 18th over which costed only 6 runs when the asking rate was of more than 15 and not even when Hardik Pandya bowled an unbelievably amazing 19th over, giving away just nine runs and picking up the wicket of Sam Curran, even after being hit for a six first ball.

It was rather won in four moments of brilliance and brain fade combined. When England skipper Harry Brook, speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony said that he would raise his hand and accept the mistake that it was his fault that England did not get a solid footing in the game, he was not just accepting the mistake as a leader, but also, knowingly or unknowingly, acknowledging the moment in the game that put them behind.

But it still was not the ultimate moment. It came during England batting and once again Brook was involved.

In a contest where 499 runs were scored and the margin was just seven, the semi-final eventually turned into a tale of two catches — two England could not hold and two that Axar Patel made sure India did.

Brook’s drop hands Samson a life

The first turning point came very early in India’s innings.

Sanju Samson had just started to find his rhythm when he miscued a lofted shot in the third over with India at 24/1. The ball went straight towards Harry Brook, who seemed perfectly placed to complete the catch.

Instead, the England captain spilled the chance.

At that moment Samson was on just 15, and England had an opportunity to dent India’s momentum early. What followed instead was punishment. Samson went on to play one of the innings of the tournament, smashing 89 off 42 balls, an innings that laid the platform for India’s towering total of 253/7.

In hindsight, that dropped catch allowed India to add well over seventy runs more than they might have otherwise managed.

Banton misses another chance as India surge

England’s fielding troubles did not end there.

Later in the innings, another opportunity went begging when Tom Banton put down a chance in the deep, allowing India’s middle order to continue the onslaught.

At that stage India were already accelerating rapidly, and every extra delivery faced by their power hitters made the task tougher for England. The reprieve helped India maintain their scoring rate through the middle and death overs, ensuring the total swelled beyond the psychologically daunting 250-run mark.

In a chase that would eventually fall short by just seven runs, those extra deliveries proved immensely costly.

Axar Patel’s brilliance removes Brook

If England’s fielding errors had helped India build the total, Axar Patel’s brilliance in the field helped defend it.

During England’s chase, Harry Brook attempted to manufacture a big shot off Jasprit Bumrah, trying to create room and lift the ball over the off side. Instead, the ball went high into the night sky.

From inside the ring, Axar Patel sprinted backwards, tracking the swirling ball before completing a superb catch over his shoulder.

It was the kind of effort that changes games instantly. Brook’s dismissal halted England’s early momentum and handed India a crucial breakthrough.

The relay that ended Jacks’ charge

Axar was not finished yet.

Later in the chase, when Will Jacks was threatening to take the game deep, the left-arm all-rounder produced another moment of fielding brilliance near the boundary.

Running hard towards the rope, Axar collected the ball inches from stepping over before flicking it back to a teammate to complete a relay catch, ensuring Jacks’ promising knock came to an end.

It was a moment of outstanding awareness and athleticism — the kind that often separates winning teams from losing ones.

The margin of seven runs

England’s chase remained alive until the final overs, powered by Jacob Bethell’s remarkable century. But when the final ball was bowled, England finished seven runs short.

In a match filled with towering sixes, fearless strokeplay and tense death bowling, the semi-final ultimately boiled down to those four moments.

Two catches that England failed to hold.

Two that Axar Patel refused to let slip.

And in a game of such fine margins, that was enough to send India into the T20 World Cup final.

Table showing crucial moments featuring Axar Patel’s heroics that shaped the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.