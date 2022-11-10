T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semi Final Live Scorecard: India is set to take on England today at the Adelaide Oval stadium in Australia. This is going to be the second semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The team that wins the match today will qualify for the finals against Pakistan on Sunday, Nov 13th. The match is set to begin at 1:30 pm IST and the toss, if the weather permits, will take place at 1:00 pm IST.

India has played 5 matches so far in Super 12 level, and out of these 5, the men in blue have lost only one game to South Africa. They ended up at the top position on the Group 1 points table. England too has played 5 games so far, and out of these five, they have won 3 games. They lost one match and the other got abandoned due to the rainfall.

India vs England Semi-Final WEATHER REPORT

The weather in Adelaide, according to the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology, is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day and there is 10% chance of rain. The statement on the website said, “Partly cloudy. Winds westerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southwesterly in the late afternoon.” This is not good news as the rain can cause delay and this is going to be a crucial match for both the countries and the cricket fans worldwide.

India vs England Semi-Final PITCH REPORT

According to cricketaddictor, Adelaide Oval has a batting-friendly surface. This pitch is considered to be one of the most batter-friendly pitches in Australia. Bowlers might have a tough time but they can have their say if they apply themselves on good line and length during the initial overs.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 10 November 2022 India vs England Match Yet To Begin ( Day – 2nd Semi-Final ) Match begins at 13:30 IST (08:00 GMT)

Live Updates

IND vs ENG Semi Final T20 WC 2022 Live Updates:

12:50 (IST) 10 Nov 2022 India vs England Live: Probable playing XI India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood 12:25 (IST) 10 Nov 2022 India vs England Live: Who can win? India has played 5 matches so far in the Super 12 level, and out of these 5, the men in blue have lost only one game to South Africa. They ended up at the top position on the Group 1 points table. England too has played 5 games so far, and out of these five, they have won 3 games. They lost one match and the other got abandoned due to the rainfall. 12:16 (IST) 10 Nov 2022 India vs England Live: Where to watch the match? The India vs England game will be broadcasted on Star Sports channel and live streamed on Disney+ hotstar. 11:56 (IST) 10 Nov 2022 India vs England Live: When is the toss? If rain doesn't play a spoilsport, the toss will take place at 1:00 pm IST. You can catch the live action on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. 11:42 (IST) 10 Nov 2022 India vs England Live: When is the game? India is set to clash with England in the second semi-final game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST today.

