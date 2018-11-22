India vs England LIVE Streaming, Women’s World Cup semi-final: When and where to watch IND vs ENG

India vs England live streaming online: Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would eye revenge.

India vs England LIVE Streaming, Women’s World Cup semi-final: Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India would eye revenge as it takes on England in the second semi-final of ICC Women’s World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The two sides had met in the final of 50-over World Cup last year where the hosts had defeated the Indian side to win the title. Since then, the Indian side had gone through a revamp and Ramesh Powar’s arrival as the new coach has turned the side’s fortunes.

The current India side plays more freely and has been experimenting with the playing XI too. With Mithali Raj at the top, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah, Rodriques, Tanya Bhatiya and Harmanpreet have the license to go after the bowlers. Harmanpreet who scored a century in the first match of the tournament leads the list of run-scorers with 167 runs while Mandhana is on the fourth spot with 144 runs.

However, it won’t be easy for the Indian team to counter England’s in-form pacers – Anya Shrubsole (7 wickets) and Sciver (4 wickets). In the batting department, England would depend upon Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont and Natalie Sciver.

When is the World T20I match between India and England?

The India vs England Women’s World T20 match is on November 23, 2018.

Where will the World T20I match between India and England be played?

The India vs England Women’s World T20 match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

What time does the World T20I match between India and England begin?

The World T20I match between India and England will begin at 05:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World T20I match between India and England?

The World T20I match between India and England will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World T20I match between India and England?

World T20I match between India and England live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here are the squads for India vs England, World Cup semi-final –

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Hazell, Sophie Ecclestone, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Natasha Farrant, Katherine Brunt.

India Women: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Devika Vaidya.