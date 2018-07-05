India vs England LIVE Streaming Online 2nd T20: When and where to watch IND vs ENG Live on TV

India vs England LIVE Streaming Online: The match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

India vs England LIVE Streaming Online 2nd T20: An in-form Indian cricket team will take on hosts England in another high-voltage encounter at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Friday evening. It was expected to be a close-fought contest between the two top sides but Men in Blue totally outplayed their counterparts at Old Trafford a couple of days ago. KL Rahul played one of the best T20I knocks by an Indian bastman as the visitors chased down a moderate total of 160 runs with ease in batting-friendly conditions. The Kings XI batsman’s heroics mean that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will continue to bat at number 4 pushing Suresh Raina further down at 5.

The only concern for team India in the last match was Bhuvenshwar Kumar leaking too many runs with the new ball. The Sunrisers Hyderabad looked out of colours and would be hoping for an improved performance this time.

For England, the batsmen were left puzzled against a quality spin attack. Jos Buttler who is in the form of his life appeared to be the only player on the English team who looked comfortable against Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Ben Stokes absence has made matters worse for the hosts but they are likely to stick with the same XI.

When is India vs England 2nd T20 International?

The England vs India, 2nd T20 International will take place on July 6, 2018.

Where is India vs England 2018 2nd T20?

The second match between India and England will be played in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time will Ind vs ENG match start?

The match between India and England will start at 10.00 pm (IST).

How to watch India vs England live match telecast?

The second T20 of the series will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How to watch India vs England LIVE Streaming Online 2nd T20?

The India vs England live streaming of 2nd T20 will be available on SonyLiv. You can also follow live score and updates on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads for 2nd T20:

India – Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar.

England – Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Dawid Malan.