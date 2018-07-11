India vs England LIVE Streaming Online and Telecast 1st ODI: On which channel to watch IND vs ENG live on TV

India vs England LIVE Streaming Online: The match will start at 5 PM (IST).

India vs England LIVE Streaming Online 1st ODI: India won the toss and elected to field against England in the first One-Day International (ODI) match at Trent Bridge on Thursday. For India, pacer Siddharth Kaul made his debut while England have included Dawid Malan in the team. The T20 series was a trailer of what the ODI series promises to be. Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket which must be riding high on confidence after a dominating batting display in Bristol, will take on England in the first of the three ODIs on Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

England, on the other hand, would like to cash in on the red-hot form of its batsmen. Since the 2015 World Cup in Australia-New Zealand, this English batting line-up has accumulated 300-plus scores 31 times in 69 matches, inclusive of 23 wins. On 11 occasions, they have crossed 350 and have surpassed the 400-mark thrice.

When is India vs England 1st ODI?

The first match between India and England will be played on July 12, 2018.

Where is 1st ODI between India and England?

The England vs India, 1st One-Day International will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time does India vs England 2018 1st ODI begin?

The match between IND and ENG will begin at 5 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India, 1st One-Day International?

The England vs India, 1st One-Day International will be shown on the Sony Network.

How to watch India vs England LIVE Streaming Online 1st ODI?

India vs England live streaming of 1st T20 will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads –

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.