India vs England Highlights, U-19 World Cup Final, 2026: India have been crowned the champions of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, winning their sixth U-19 title. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the hero with the bat for the team, while Caleb Falconer hit a century for England, chasing 412 to win. England could only score 311, losing by 100 runs.
IND vs ENG U19 World Cup Final: What’s happened in the match at Harare?
Chasing 412 to win, England lost their openers early. However, Dawkins remained key before he was removed by Ayush Mhatre after his fifty. Deepesh Devendran got two wickets too in an over. Caleb Falconer built a lot of pressure but kept losing partners on the way to his century before he himself was removed for 115 off 67 balls as the last man to go down.
Earlier, riding on a scintillating 175 from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India posted a formidable total after winning the toss and batting first.
India U19 vs England U19 World Cup Playing XIs
India U19 Playing 11: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendra
England U19 Playing 11: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wicketkeeper/captain), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green
India vs England U19 World Cup Final, 2026 Live Streaming
The India vs England U19 World Cup final began at 1 PM IST, which is 9:30 AM local time. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.
India vs England Under 19 World Cup Final Highlights: Catch all the updates, key moments and commentary from Harare
England U19 Live Score 311-10 after 40.2 overs
That would be the end of the show from Harare. India have won their sixth title and Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the biggest hero for the team. Thank you for tuning into FE Sports and giving us your valuable time.
It was a pleasure bringing you the entire Under-19 World Cup 2026 to you.
Tune in tomorrow as we will bring to you the T20 World Cup 2026, starting with the Pakistan vs Netherlands game, and followed by the big India vs USA game.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Not words for Suryavanshi- India captain Mhatre
England U19 Live Score 311-10 after 40.2 overs
We have carried forward the legacy of Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur said, India U-19 World Cup Ayush Mhatre, He thanked Vaibhav Suryavanshi, saying he has no words for the freak innings that Vaibhav played.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Player of the tournament
England U19 Live Score 311-10 after 40.2 overs
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored a brilliant 175 and ended as the second-highest run-getter in the entire tournament with 439 runs in seven innings, was named Player of the match and the tournament. Thanking all the players and support staff for the hard work that was done for the last 8-9 months, Suryavanshi said that he was confident of his skillset that he will come good.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Just have dinner and go to sleep, India's coach on celebration
England U19 Live Score 311-10 after 40.2 overs
Hrishikesh Kanitkar, the head coach of the Indian team delved upon his plan for the celebration, saying that all the hard work done by them team and players at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) had come to fruition and they would now have a simple dinner and go to sleep.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: India win 6th title, beat England by 100 runs
England U19 Live Score 311-10 after 40.2 overs
Victory!! That is a win for the Indian team as Khilan Patel has caught Caleb Falconer off the bowling of Kanishk Chouhan. England have been bowled out for 311, losing the match by 100 runs.
This is sixth title for India, the most by any country in the history of the tournament.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Falconer brings up century in style
England U19 Live Score 307-9 after 40 overs
That's one heck of a century from Caleb Falconer, as he has shown that had England applied a little more patience, they would have easily made a match out of it.
Six!! This guy has serious ball-hitting talent.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Ambrish removes Lumsden
England U19 Live Score 281-9 after 38 overs
Oh, and another bites the dust. England are now nine down, and Falconer, who is just a few runs away from his century, would have to depend on number 11 Green to bide time for at least two balls every over now.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Ambrish gets Minto, breaks 92-run stand
England U19 Live Score 271-8 after 36 overs
RS Ambrish has done the trick here as he has broken the 92-run stand between Falconer and Minto, getting the latter caught after a field change.
A great over comes to an end. India are just two wickets away from victory.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Comedy of errors in the middle
England U19 Live Score 268-7 after 35 overs
Comedy of errors in the middle as both batters, Falconer and Minto, were running towards the same end before the throw went to the wrong end, and a dive by Falconer eventually saved him.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: 250 up for England
England U19 Live Score 255-7 after 33 overs
The 250 has come up for England, and although they seem down and out from the game, the duo of Falconer and Minto, who have so far added 78 in just 66 balls for the eighth wicket, are doing great for people's entertainment.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Fifty for Falconer
England U19 Live Score 238-7 after 29 overs
Caleb Falconer is fighting a great lone battle here as he has brought up his fifty here. The match seems out of reach, but he can for sure get some eyeballs for his knock.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: 200 up for England
England U19 Live Score 215-7 after 26 overs
Although they have lost seven wickets, the English side are still not ready to put the guns down. Calom Falconer has hit four overs to Deepesh Devendran.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Deepesh Devendran picks two
England U19 Live Score 177-7 after 22 overs
This is self-destruction mode on for England as they, after losing two wickets in the previous over of Ayush Mhatre, have lost two years here.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Double-wicket over from Ayush
England U19 Live Score 174-5 after 21 overs
Ayush Mhatre always brings in wickets and he has brought two in the over. While Dawkins hit one straight into the hands of Khilan Patel at covers, Ralph was run-out by Khilan as well.
Three runs and two wickets from the Mhatre over.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: 150 comes up for England
England U19 Live Score 171-3 after 20 overs
The 150 has come up for the English side and they are not stopping one bit, if it wasn't for that knock of Vaibhav Suryavanshi early on, this match would have tilted towards the English.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Kanishk Chouhan removes Rew
England U19 Live Score 142-3 after 18 overs
Against the run of play, Kanishk Chouhan has removed Thomas Rew here. After hitting a six and a four in that over, the English captain tried to dominate, but one shot too many led to him getting caught at mid-off.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Kanishk Chauhan welcomes with two fours
England U19 Live Score 124-2 after 16 overs
Kanishk Chauhan, the new man in attack for India, has been welcomed by two boundaries by English captain Thomas Rew, and as a result, England have crossed the 120-run mark.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: 100 comes up for the English
England U19 Live Score 108-2 after 14 overs
They are not going to slow down. Despite losing Ben Mayes in the last over, Deepesh Devendran has been hit for 14 runs in this over as the 100 comes up for England.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Khilan has his revenge, gets Mayes
England U19 Live Score 93-2 after 13 overs
Khilan Patel has finally had his revenge as Ben Mayes, trying to pull a reverse hit, has hit it straight to the fielder and is gone.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Mayes gets going
England U19 Live Score 78-1 after 11 overs
Ben Mayes has joined the show and has hit Khilan Patel for 14 runs in his first over, smashing two fours and a six.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: 50 up for England
England U19 Live Score 51-1 after 9 overs
Fifty has come up for England as Dawkins and Mayes take 10 from the RS Ambrish over and they now look all set for the long haul that they must put in.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Ben Dawkins gets into the act
England U19 Live Score 41-1 after 8 overs
Ben Dawkins has decided that enough is enough and that he goes all guns blazing. He has hit Henil Patel for four fours in the over.
LIVE Score IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup Final: Slow start for England
England U19 Live Score 0-0 after 2 overs
This has been a very slow start form the English side as they have played two maiden overs. Chasing 412 to win, this is not at all ideal.
India’s innings was effectively split into two contrasting halves, 250 for 2 in the first 25 overs, followed by 161 for 7 in the next, a reflection of just how dominant Vaibhav Surryavanshi’s knock had been. Once he departed, the scoring rate visibly dipped, almost as if the innings had slipped into slow motion.
On a World Cup final stage, the 14-year-old lit up Harare with a performance for the ages. He began watchfully, feeling his way in, but once set, the transformation was dramatic. Boundaries flowed freely, with fours and sixes echoing around the stadium as England’s bowlers struggled for answers.
After Aaron George’s early dismissal, Suryavanshi found an ideal partner in Ayush Mhatre, and together they shattered England’s resolve. Their second-wicket stand of 142 runs from 90 balls swung the final firmly in India’s favour.
What followed was even more destructive, a breathtaking 89-run partnership for the third wicket off just 39 deliveries, with Sooryavanshi in complete command. A double hundred seemed well within reach, and for a moment, even loftier numbers felt possible. England were taken out of the contest long before the innings ended , such was the scale and impact of a truly extraordinary knock.
India vs England Under 19 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE: India give England a target of 412 runs to win
India give England a target of 412 runs to win. Wow! What an effort.
This is some batting effort. Kanish's herocics has taken India comfortably past 400.
Right then, last over to go. India- 393/9 after 49 overs. A run out of the last ball of the 49th over.
Overrate penalty for England. That means they will have to bring in an additional fielder in the death overs. Can India make the most of it with 2 wickets to go?
Khilan Patel out, India are 8 down. India are 375/8 in 46.4 overs.
India vs England Under 19 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE: India lose their seventh wicket
James Minto produces a crucial breakthrough. He cleans up RS Ambrish. The batter tried tried an ambitious stroke outside off. The batter misjudged the length, leaving his stumps exposed and saw the ball hitting them. India- 367/7 in 45.1 overs.