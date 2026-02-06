India vs England Highlights, U-19 World Cup Final, 2026: India have been crowned the champions of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, winning their sixth U-19 title. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the hero with the bat for the team, while Caleb Falconer hit a century for England, chasing 412 to win. England could only score 311, losing by 100 runs.

ALSO READ Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks THESE U19 World Cup records that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma couldn’t

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup Final: What’s happened in the match at Harare?

Chasing 412 to win, England lost their openers early. However, Dawkins remained key before he was removed by Ayush Mhatre after his fifty. Deepesh Devendran got two wickets too in an over. Caleb Falconer built a lot of pressure but kept losing partners on the way to his century before he himself was removed for 115 off 67 balls as the last man to go down.

Earlier, riding on a scintillating 175 from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India posted a formidable total after winning the toss and batting first.

ALSO READ IND vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 live streaming: How to watch India vs England final match live

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup Playing XIs

India U19 Playing 11: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendra

ALSO READ Decoding Men in Blue ahead of T20 World Cup: Settled XI gives India edge to defend title

England U19 Playing 11: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wicketkeeper/captain), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green

India vs England U19 World Cup Final, 2026 Live Streaming

The India vs England U19 World Cup final began at 1 PM IST, which is 9:30 AM local time. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Live Updates

India vs England Under 19 World Cup Final Highlights: Catch all the updates, key moments and commentary from Harare