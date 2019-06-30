India vs England LIVE Score: Can Virat Kohli-led Team India dominate England in Edgbaston?

England is still one of the best teams in this World Cup and has the ability to stage a comeback in the tournament.

India vs England LIVE: India will face England in their 7th match of the ICC World cup 2019 at

Edgbaston, Birmingham. While India is unbeaten in the tournament so far, England would want to take a step closer to semi-finals berth putting behind their shock defeat against Pakistan in the last match.

Virat Kohli would want Rohit Sharma to provide a solid start once again in the crucial game against England. However, India’s biggest concern is the middle order which has failed to click so far in the tournament. The debate over the number 4 slot has once again been highlighted with Vijay Shankar failing to do much in the last two matches against Afghanistan and West Indies.

With Rishabh Pant replacing injured Shikhar Dhawan it will be interesting to see whether Virat Kohli gives the youngster a chance against England. Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav will also have to bat really well as England have a very strong batting lineup.

As far as bowling is concerned, India have all the boxes ticked with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami providing the team important breakthroughs. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to be declared fit for the England game the choice between Shami and Bhuvneshwar will be a tough one to make for the team management.

Eoin Morgan and his team will be desperate for a win after losing three matches in the World Cup. The race for a spot in the semi-finals has intensified as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are still alive in the tournament.

India World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.

England World Cup Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales.