India vs England LIVE Score 2nd T20, IND vs ENG LIVE: Virat Kohli eyes series win

India vs England LIVE Score 2nd T20 – The job for English batsmen won’t be easy in the second game as well.

India vs England LIVE Score 2nd T20: The series will be at stake when the Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli will take on England in the second T20I of the three-match series at Cardiff. Men in Blue were clinical in the first game after the initial hiccup as brilliant performances from Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul helped the visitors to complete a comfortable win. The left-arm chinaman from Uttar Pradesh effectively killed the game by the end of the first innings by picking up 5 wickets for just 24 runs from his four overs. The job for English batsmen won’t be easy in the second game as well.

As far as the batting goes, promoting KL Rahul to number 3 worked for India even if it came at the cost of Virat Kohli’s demotion in the batting order. The Karnataka batsman looked in sublime form and raced his way to second T20I century. Given the performances, India should start with the same playing XI.

For England, making a comeback would be a huge challenge. Buttler is in the form of his life but needs support from other English batsmen, especially Eoin Morgan and Joe Root who are more comfortable against spin. The ideal approach should be to counter-attack the spinner who got the best of them in the first game. However, they need to make sure that there are not too many cross-batted shots otherwise Yadav will again emerge victorious in this battle.

England – Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Jake Ball.

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul.