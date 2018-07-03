India vs England LIVE Score 1st T20, Ind vs ENG LIVE: Virat Kohli & co enter main event

India vs England LIVE Score 1st T20: This is the first of the eleven matches scheduled across three formats.

India vs England LIVE Score 1st T20, Ind vs ENG LIVE: After taking a small trip to Dublin where it crushed Ireland in two T20Is, the Indian cricket team is back in England for the start of a long tour of England. The first match of the eleven across three formats will be played at Old Trafford on Tuesday night with the next two games to be played in Cardiff and Bristol. Unlike the two Dublin games, the Indian team is likely to face tough competition from England who have been merciless in the recent past (ask Australia).

Regardless of the result, the series will be a treat for the audience who will get to see probably the two best limited-overs line-ups in action. Both units have a destructive set of batsmen, top-quality fast-bowlers and match-winning spinners. England, however, will miss the services of the injured pair Ben Stokes and Tom Curran and the rested Mark Wood, all three of whom played in this season’s IPL.

India also suffered a major setback before the start of the series as Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar were ruled out of the series due to injuries. It will allow an in-form Umesh Yadav to have a longer run at this level. The management, however, will have a tough time selecting the playing XI.

England – Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Jake Ball, Tom Curran.

India – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Chahar