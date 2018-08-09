India vs England Live Score 2nd Test, IND vs ENG LIVE: Can Virat Kohli inspire visitors to level series in Lord’s?

India vs England Live Score 2nd Test: Virat Kohli might be tempted to play two spinners in the second Test of the five-match series in Lord’s as the Indian cricket team look to level the series against England after losing the first game in Edgbaston. Cheteshwar Pujara should return at number 3 after the failure of KL Rahul-experiment but Bharat Arun has also hinted that India may go into this match with an extra spinner. In that case, Umesh Yadav might be left out of the side. The inclusion of an extra spinner in Ravindra Jadeja or Kuldeep Yadav will allow India to make the best use of dry conditions.
For England, the problems are bigger than they look. The hosts will be without the services of their all-rounder Ben Stokes and Trevor Bayliss has already warned that replacing him would mean that at least two to three players would have to step up. This also leaves England with the tough choice of choosing between Chris Woakes or Moeen Ali for the all-rounder’s slot. The 20-year-old Ollie Pope is also set to make his debut for the hosts.
WATCH | India vs England 2nd Test LIVE Streaming Online
From what we saw in Edgbaston, the Lord’s Test promises to be yet another exciting encounter between the two sides. With two world-class bowling units in action, a lot will depend on how batsmen adjust to the conditions.
Here are the teams for India vs England 2nd Test –
England (From): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moeen Ali.
India (From): Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur.
Most of the times a batting collapse is triggered after the openers fail to provide a good start. But, India lost the way in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test after the openers had added 50 runs for the first wicket. Apart from Kohli and somewhat Pandya, no one in the middle-order took the responsibility - an area India need to improve in the second game.
England have replaced an out-of-form Dawid Malan with a 20-year-old Ollie Pop who has been in outstanding form in the domestic cricket. Pope will take up the number four slot for England at Lord's despite usually batting at six for his county. He will also be the fourth player under 21 to make his England debut this year.
The Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is not having the greatest times of his life. The middle-order batsman has struggled badly in the last few months. But, this could be the perfect time for him to step up. The numbers are also in Rahane's favour. He averages 64.50 in the second Test of a series compared to 25.75 in the first match of a series (including one-off Tests). Interestingly, five of his nine Test centuries have also come in the second Test of a series.
The England fast-bowler has taken 94 wickets at Lord's so far. He needs six more wickets to becomes the first fast bowler and second bowler after Muralitharan to take 100 wickets at a particular venue.