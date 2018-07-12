India vs England LIVE Score: Kuldeep Yadav run riots on English top order

India vs England LIVE Score, IND vs ENG LIVE: The pitch is expected to be drier than normal.

India vs England LIVE Score 1st ODI, IND VS ENG Live: After winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided to bowl first against England in the first ODI at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn’t make to the playing XI allowing Siddharth Kaul to make his ODI debut while Kuldeep Yadav also made a comeback to the playing XI. England openers started watchfully in batting-friendly conditions. After winning the toss, Kohli said: “Our strengths are different, we back ourselves to bowl first and let the opposition put a score on the board, We have to continue the pattern we have followed.” “We want to check the bench strength of our team. It’s an opportunity for our guys,” he added.

For England, Joe Root and Moeen Ali returned to the playing XI while Alex Hales missed out due to an injury. Eoin Morgan also said that he wanted to chase. “We would have liked to chase. Dawid Malan into the squad, Root up to 3, and Stokes at 5,” he confirms after Alex Hales’ injury.

WATCH | India vs England LIVE Streaming Online and Telecast 1st ODI

All eyes will be on former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni when India will take on England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday for the first match of the series. The Chennai Super Kings skipper is only 33 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian and 12th overall to score more than 10,000 ODI runs. He is also three catches away from becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to take 300 catches in the 50-over format.