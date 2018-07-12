India vs England LIVE Score: Kuldeep Yadav run riots on English top order

India vs England LIVE Score 1st ODI, IND VS ENG Live: After winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided to bowl first against England in the first ODI at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn’t make to the playing XI allowing Siddharth Kaul to make his ODI debut while Kuldeep Yadav also made a comeback to the playing XI. England openers started watchfully in batting-friendly conditions. After winning the toss, Kohli said: “Our strengths are different, we back ourselves to bowl first and let the opposition put a score on the board, We have to continue the pattern we have followed.” “We want to check the bench strength of our team. It’s an opportunity for our guys,” he added.
For England, Joe Root and Moeen Ali returned to the playing XI while Alex Hales missed out due to an injury. Eoin Morgan also said that he wanted to chase. “We would have liked to chase. Dawid Malan into the squad, Root up to 3, and Stokes at 5,” he confirms after Alex Hales’ injury.
All eyes will be on former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni when India will take on England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday for the first match of the series. The Chennai Super Kings skipper is only 33 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian and 12th overall to score more than 10,000 ODI runs. He is also three catches away from becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to take 300 catches in the 50-over format.
Highlights
Wicket! Roy C Yadav b Kuldeep 38
Roy tries to reverse sweep, slips, slightly loses his balance, and chips Kuldeep to cover where Yadav takes an easy catch
Playing XI: Bhuvi (In), Kaul (Out); Hales (Out), Malan (In)
England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler (wk), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 David Willey, 9 Liam Plunkett, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 KL Rahul, 4 Virat Kohli (capt), 5 Suresh Raina, 6 MS Dhoni, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Umesh Yadav, 10 Sid Kaul, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
And that’s the fifty partnership from 60 balls, 28 of them to Buttler, 23 to Stokes. Chahal trying all the tricks, displaying the jewel box, but England resisting his wares. Tick, tick.
England forced to be circumspect by circumstances. Three off the over. Someone’s going to get it - who will it be? They won’t dare against Kuldeep. Would they take on Chahal? A stat courtesy of TMS - England have scored only 36 runs in their second block of ten overs. Their worst performance in that block since the last World Cup.
Hardik is the man with the ball as the England dressing-room peers through the glass darkly. Stokes hits with the toe of his bat for a single. And that’s six! A flat-batted pull by Morgan off a high-bouncing ball brings up the hundred. Then he drives him, next ball, straight, to the boundary for four.
Morgan has decided that Raina is the man they need to tuck into, taking his first ball down to the boundary. It is slow work for England at the moment though - six runs in the last six overs.
Bairstow is bamboozled by the wrong’un, a little faster and fuller than before. It is given not out, but Kohli appeals. The review shows Bairstow was hit on the back leg and there’s no escape.
Root is completely deceived by a ball from Kuldeep that spins back in. He plays down the wrong line and is hit on the knee roll. Out, out out.
An important breakthrough for India, now Root must come in and bat against the spinners on a dry pitch. He’s the only England batsman rated in the ODI top ten, but he’s considered under pressure. Crikey, life can be unfair sometimes.
Hardik replaces Siddarth, Roy flicks him to the short boundary, wristily, behind square for four. A very clever shot. And that’s the power play over - England on top, if they haven’t been allowed to totally let loose.
It is Roy’s turn to dominate, meatier than Bairstow, less fluent, just as devastating. First a thick outside-edge down to the boundary, then a clever shot through the vacant third man. Ten from the over.
Siddarth has an expensive over from the Ratcliffe Road end. Bairstow is looking devastating, hits Siddarth on the up through the off side for four, repeats it slightly straighter next ball but just gets the single - his first run that isn’t a boundary. Then Roy joins in with a huge bat-whafting, tip-toeing four through the off side.
Some statty stuff: Since the last world cup England have won 46 ODIs, lost 19, India won 39, lost 19 - the only two teams to have won more than 2 x the games they’ve lost.
India have started well. With four overs gone, the Men in Blue have managed to restrict the 'Three Lions' with just 26 runs. I wonder what kind of mindset the English team would be in after they were given a reality check that 'Football would not be coming home". Ouch!
No Hales today. Does that mean no 400+ today? Hales has been in tremendous form and the two matches he played he emerged as the top scorer for England. It would be interesting to see how his replacement Malan performs today. For all those who don't know who David Malan is — the left-handed batsman is captain of Middlesex and had scored his maiden Test century against Australia.
Right, let's play some cricket. Bairstow and Roy are out in the middle.