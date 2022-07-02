Jasprit Bumrah plunders 35 runs as Stuart Broad bowls most expensive Test over: Watch

England pacer Stuart Broad, with 549 Test wickets, commands respect whenever he has the ball in hand. But India speedster Jasprit Bumrah, making his bow as Test skipper in the absence of Rohit Sharma, threw caution to the wind in Edgbaston as he smashed the Englishman for 35 runs in the 84th over — the highest ever in Test history.

The Indian quickie hit Broad for four fours and two sixes, while the Englishman also conceded five wides and a no-ball. Bumrah’s late-innings smash-and-grab also brought out huge smiles in the Indian dressing room with Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli particularly excited.

Bumrah began the 84th over with a four towards fine leg. Broad then bowled a high and wide bouncer that eluded wicketkeeper Sam Billings for four extra runs.

Broad then conceded a six off a no-ball before conceding three consecutive fours. Bumrah smashed Broad for another six off the fifth ball before taking a quick single on the last ball.

Broad also holds the unwanted record of conceding the most runs (36 runs) in a single over in T20Is, having been smashed for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup.

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT ????????



3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over ???????? The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket ????



Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) – https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Hm1M2O8wM1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022

Prior to this, Robin Peterson of South Africa and Englishman James Anderson jointly held the record for most runs conceded in a Test over with 28. Peterson conceded 28 runs against the West Indies in 2003 as batting great Brian Lara took him to the cleaners. Anderson, on the other hand, conceded 28 to Australia batter George Bailey in 2013.

ENGLAND VS INDIA

England bowled out India for 416 in the first innings, riding on centuries by Rishabh Pant and Jadeja. Anderson was the pick of England’s bowlers, taking five wickets.

Pant scored 146 runs while Jadeja hit 104 to take Team India to a fighting total after losing five wickets in quick succession.

India lead the five-match Test series 2-1.