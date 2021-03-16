  • MORE MARKET STATS

India vs England 3rd T20: Virat Kohli & Co aim to take series lead

March 16, 2021 1:58 PM

Due to a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, BCCI and Gujarat Cricket Association have decided not to allow spectators in the stadium for the remaining three T20 Internationals between India and England.

VIrat Kohli-Eoin MorganThe team batting second won the match in the first two ties of the T20 series. So, toss is going to be crucial.

India vs England T20 International Series: With the five-match T20 international series level at 1-1, both teams — India and England — aim to take lead when they will face each other later in the day (Tuesday) in the third match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, there will be no spectators in the stadium for today’s match. Due to a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Gujarat Cricket Association have decided not to allow spectators in the stadium for the remaining three T20 Internationals between India and England.

While England won the first T20 by 8 wickets, India beat England by 7 wickets in the second T20. Debutant Ishan Kishan and Captain Virat Kohli handed over a convincing victory by displaying tremendous batting. Ishan scored an explosive half-century (56 runs) from just 32 balls, studded with 5X4 and 4X6. Chase-master Kohli scored unbeaten 73 runs. He was very happy with the team’s performance, both batting and bowling. Suryakumar Yadav also made his T20 debut for India in that match, though he didn’t get a chance to bat, thanks to Ishan and Kohli’s superb batting display. With few months left for the T20 World Cup, India ticked all the right boxes, almost in terms of team composition.

England, the No 2 team in the T20 ranking, will look to correct a few things in this match. England batsmen have been struggling against India’s quality spin bowling, right from the begging of the Test series.

The team batting second won the match in the first two ties of the T20 series. So, toss is going to be crucial as the presence of dew makes chasing easier for the side batting second.

