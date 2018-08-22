India vs England 3rd Test: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah inspire visitors to 203-run win, series now 2-1

India vs England: India beat England by 203-runs. (BCCI)

India vs England 3rd Test: India, in a spectacular show of resilience and power, thrashed the (not so) mighty England in the third Test at Trent Bridge. After India’s win, the series stands 2-1 with England still ahead. England had started the final day with just one wicket in hand and it was only a matter of time before the visitors had wrapped up the proceedings. Ashwin got rid of Anderson as India won the match by 203 runs and remained alive in the series.

After an initial scare in Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the first innings, India picked up the stumbled innings courtesy of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Kohli and Rahane scored 97 and 81 respectively to help their team post a total of 329 runs in the first innings.

In the bowling department, the man who stepped up to the task was Hardik ‘Superstar’ Pandya. His five-wicket haul in six overs slashed through England’s batting only to wrap them up at 161.

India taking the pitch in the second innings never gave the Three Lions a hope of a comeback. Captain aggressive leading from the front scored his 23rd hundred as Indian skipper. The century, however, was not a normal one as with it, he went past Mohammad Azharuddin’s tally of 426 runs to become the Indian captain with most runs in a series in England. Courtesy of his hundred, India made 352 and declared the innings to post a target of 525.

England chasing the mammoth total continued to struggle against the Indian seamers. After Pandya, it was Jasprit Bumrah’s turn to run riot at Trent Bridge. The right-arm pacer sent five English batsmen including Jos Butler who scored 106 runs.

With this emphatic win, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri will take a sigh of relief. BCCI had warned the duo of consequence if India lose series to England. “The Indian team can’t complain that they were not given enough time to prepare. When we lost the South Africa series, the players spoke about tight scheduling and lack of practice games. It was after speaking to them that we decided that white ball matches will be held before the Tests,” a BCCI official told PTI.

India are still to announce their team for the next two remaining Test.