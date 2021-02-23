India vs England 3rd Test at Motera: World’s largest cricket stadium set to host inaugural Test match; Know amazing facts

India vs England 3rd Test at Motera Stadium: Motera Sardar Patel Stadium is the only stadium in the world where the players have four dressing rooms, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a clubhouse with 50 deluxe rooms, and five suites.

India vs England 3rd Test at Motera Stadium: Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket team is taking on Joe Root’s England in the all-important pink ball test match at Motera Sardar Patel Stadium. The penultimate test match in the four-match bilateral test series is crucial as both the host and the visitor are vying for a knockout spot in the World Test Championship Final scheduled to be played at the Lord’s Cricket ground. Apart from this, the third test match is set to be the first ICC event at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera.

Here are some interesting facts about Motera Sardar Patel Stadium

Motera Sardar Patel Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world and the second-largest stadium overall, with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh spectators.

There are as many as six indoor pitches with bowling machines, spread over an area of 63 acres. This is in addition to the outdoor practice pitches and two practice grounds with a small pavilion area.

Motera Sardar Patel Stadium is the only stadium in the world where the players have four dressing rooms, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a clubhouse with 50 deluxe rooms, and five suites.

The stadium has newly installed LED floodlights, for better visibility and eliminating shadows. The stadium also boasts of a state-of-the-art drainage system.

Motera Sardar Patel Stadium is hosting the second pink ball test match to be played in India. The first one was played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Motera Sardar Patel Stadium is also the only stadium in the world that uses the same soil for practice as well as center pitches.

Larsen & Toubro has successfully completed the re-construction of the Stadium in February 2020.

“L&T continuously strives to develop world-class assets and was involved in the conceptualization and design and execution of the world’s largest cricket stadium. As we gear up for the big event, we wanted to grab this opportunity to highlight some of the world-class features that will be available at the stadium with s capacity greater than that of the Melbourne Cricket Ground for spectators and players alike,” Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.