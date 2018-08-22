​​​
India vs England, 3rd Test: How Twitterati reacted to Virat Kohli & Co’s dominating win at Trent Bridge

India thrashed England in the third Test by 203-runs at Trent Bridge to stay alive in the five-match series.

Published: August 22, 2018 4:39 PM
Virat Kohli led his team from the front and scored 200 runs in the match which also boosted the confidence of his teammates. (BCCI)

India thrashed England in the third Test by 203-runs at Trent Bridge to stay alive in the five-match series. In their pursuit of 521 runs for victory, England resumed their innings at 311/9 on day 5 and lasted a little over two overs before losing the final wicket of James Anderson (11) to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. England’s innings closed at 317. Virat Kohli led his team from the front and scored 200 runs in the match which also boosted the confidence of his teammates. Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah who seemed to be inspired a lot from their captain’s showdown had pyrotechnics of their own. Both the players took five wickets each in first and second innings respectively.

Following their win, social media social media got all fiery and congratulated the team in their own unique style. A Twitter handle by the name Virat Kohli FC posted some stats from the match. “India Beat England By 203 Runs And Won The 3rd Test Match. By Captain Virat Kohli 5-Wicket Haul For Jasprit Bumrah 7 Catches By Rishab Pant 7 Catches For KL Rahul Wonderful Comeback By Indian Team. Congrats,” he tweeted.

Another user tweeted: “imVkohli Dedicating the victory to the Kerala people!!! Much respect Kohli!! Hope u ppl win the series from here!!! #ENGvIND.”

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag tweeted, “Well done! Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on the resounding win at Trent Bridge. Great team effort to win this after being 2-0 down, must be an exciting remaining 2 test matches . Best wishes.”

Here are some reactions –

With this emphatic win, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri will take a sigh of relief. BCCI had warned the duo of consequence if India lose series to England. “The Indian team can’t complain that they were not given enough time to prepare. When we lost the South Africa series, the players spoke about tight scheduling and lack of practice games. It was after speaking to them that we decided that white ball matches will be held before the Tests,” a BCCI official told PTI.

India are still to announce their team for the next two remaining Test.

