India vs England 3rd Test, Day 3: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma steady India’s ship at Headingley

India vs England 3rd Test, Day 3: England, who began the day at 423 for eight, could only bat for 3.2 overs in the morning session with Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah removing Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson respectively.
India reached 215 for two in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the third Test against England here on Friday.
The hosts took a massive first-innings lead of 354 runs before being all out for 432 in their first essay at Headingley.
Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 91 and giving him company was skipper Virat Kohli on 45.
Opener Rohit Sharma got out after scoring 59.
At the close of play, the visitors trailed by 139 runs.
England, who began the day at 423 for eight, could only bat for 3.2 overs in the morning session with Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah removing Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson respectively.
Mohammed Shami (4/95) was the most successful bowler for India with four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (2/88), Mohammed Siraj (2/86) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/59) were the other wicket-takers.
India were all out for 78 in their first innings on the opening day.
Brief Scores:
India 78 all out and 215/2 in 80 overs (Rohit Sharma 59, Cheteshwar Pujara batting 91, Virat Kohli batting 45)
England 1st innings: 432 all out in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Mohammed Shami 4/95).
